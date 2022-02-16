Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jamie Roberts won the last of his 94 Wales caps against New Zealand in 2017

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jamie Roberts is set to make his Waratahs debut off the bench against Fijian Drua in the Super Rugby Pacific tournament on Friday.

The 35-year-old left Dragons in January when his family emigrated to Sydney.

Super Rugby Pacific includes the leading Australian and New Zealand teams as well as newly formed sides Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika.

Waratahs v Drua is the opener after Moana v Blues fell victim to Covid-19.

In a Twitter post Roberts described his first weeks at Waratahs as "brilliant".

As well as Dragons, Roberts has played for Cardiff, Harlequins, Bath, Racing 92 and South African team Stormers.

However, Waratahs' team lists include players' formative clubs and Roberts' are listed as home-town clubs CRICC (Clwb Rygbi Ieuenctid Cymru Caerdydd) and Rumney as well as Ysgol Glantaf.