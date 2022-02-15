Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Josh Navidi has won 28 caps for Wales and toured South Africa with the British and Irish Lions in 2021

Wales back row Josh Navidi has an outside chance of being fit for the end of the Six Nations, says Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young.

Navidi, 31, was expected to miss the entire tournament after shoulder surgery in October.

But he could feature in Wales' final two matches against France on 11 March and Italy eight days later.

"He's back in non-contact training this week and obviously not fit this week [match against Zebre]," said Young.

"Maybe he's touch and go for Ulster [on Friday, 4 March] and that would probably be the earliest, and things really need to fall into place for that to happen.

"That's still a little bit of a long shot but, certainly from our fixtures, he would be available for South Africa [from 13 March].

"That would probably rule him out of the Six Nations but he's not too far away. It's great to see him out there this week.

"We're not going to rush him but he's done so much work. When you see him out there, he looks like he has never been away."

Navidi's early return would be a welcome boost for Cardiff and Wales.

Even with their respective wealth of back-row resources, both teams have felt the absence of the British and Irish Lions player.

Wales in particular have been ravaged by injury in that area, with Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric and Dan Lydiate all missing from their first two matches of the Six Nations.