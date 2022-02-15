Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Rory Sutherland (far righ) was only able to play 18 minutes against Wales

Scotland prop Rory Sutherland is likely to miss the rest of the Six Nations because of rib and shoulder injuries.

Sutherland came off the bench in Saturday's loss in Wales but was later withdrawn injured. He started the win against England the previous week.

Worcester Warriors expect the 29-year-old to be out for four to six weeks.

Gregor Townsend's Scots host France on 26 February before away matches against Italy (12 March) and Ireland (19 March).

"He's got a badly bruised shoulder, AC joint and rib up top," said Worcester head coach Steve Diamond.

"It's painful. Don't know whether it's fractured or not but he's looking to be out between four and six weeks."