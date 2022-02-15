Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ma'afu Fia has won 11 caps for Tonga and played in all four of their pool games at the 2019 World Cup

Bath have signed Ospreys prop Ma'afu Fia on loan for the rest of the season.

The 32-year-old Tonga international, who won the Junior World Cup with New Zealand in 2009, comes in as cover for the injured Johannes Jonker.

He has played more than 100 games for Ospreys since joining the club from Super Rugby's Highlanders in 2015.

"We are grateful to Ospreys for allowing Ma'afu to join us as injury cover until the end of the season," Bath head coach Neal Hatley said.

"He is a strong scrummager with international experience and will add value to our tighthead options."

Fia has played just twice as a replacement for Ospreys this season as well as featuring against England last November.