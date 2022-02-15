Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Groves played for Bristol Bears in a 68-13 loss to Worcester Warriors in the Premiership Rugby Cup in November

Sale Sharks have signed second row Alex Groves from Bristol Bears on a long-term contract.

The 21-year-old, born in South Africa but capped by England at Under-20 level, joins up with Sale immediately.

Groves made his debut in the Premiership Rugby Cup in November, but he is yet to play a Premiership game.

"Alex has all the attributes to be a really top player and I can't wait to see him in action," said Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson.

"He's still young but he's already a powerful guy with all the skills you need from a modern-day lock."

The 6ft 8in and 120kg Groves will join a squad of locks at Sale led by 2019 South Africa World Cup winner Lood de Jager.

"I'm hugely excited to have signed," said Groves.

"Honestly, it's surreal to be training alongside greats of the game that I've grown up watching, admiring and learning from when I was at school."