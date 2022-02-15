Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Willis Halaholo signed for Cardiff in 2016 and has played nine times for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Zebre Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Friday, 18 February Time: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 20 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand

Cardiff centre Willis Halaholo is among the players Wales have released to play for their regions this weekend.

Forwards Rhys Carre and James Ratti are also available for Cardiff's match against Zebre on Friday.

Ospreys will have fly-half Gareth Anscombe for Saturday's trip to Leinster, while scrum-half Kieran Hardy returns to Scarlets for their match against Connacht.

Hooker Bradley Roberts is available for Ulster at Dragons on Sunday.

For Halaholo it is a chance to prove his fitness to face England on Saturday, 26 February after a hamstring issue prevented him facing Ireland and Scotland in Wales' Six Nations games to date.

In addition, the England-based players in Wayne Pivac's squad must be available to their clubs at the weekend.

Captain Dan Biggar could face Sale Sharks for Northampton on Saturday, his Wales fly-half rival Callum Sheedy may be involved for Bristol at Worcester on Friday and Nick Tompkins' Saracens are at London Irish on Saturday.

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit, however, can rest as Gloucester are not in action.