Alandre van Rooyen played 12 times for Southern Kings in the 2019-20 season

London Irish have signed South African hooker Alandre van Rooyen for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old has most recently played Currie Cup rugby for Griquas and in the Pro14 with Southern Kings.

"Alandre provides more competition for places at hooker, and we are happy that he has agreed to join the club," Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney said.

"He has good experience across several competitions, and we look forward to seeing what he can do."