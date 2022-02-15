Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Manu Tuilagi's last England appearance was against South Africa in November 2021

England head coach Eddie Jones hopes centre Manu Tuilagi and potential captain Courtney Lawes will return from injury in time for the side's Six Nations game against Wales.

Jones' team renewed their title hopes with a 33-0 win against Italy in round two and face Wales on 26 February.

The head coach hopes flanker Lewis Ludlam and lock Joe Launchbury will be ready for the Twickenham encounter too.

"Potentially we'll have Launchbury, Tuilagi, Lawes and Ludlam," Jones said.

After a disappointing opening loss to Scotland, England's bonus-point win in Rome moved them second in the Six Nations table.

With France the only unbeaten side in the tournament, the experience brought by England's returning players could prove vital if they are to challenge for the title.

Tuilagi has impressed for Sale since returning from a torn hamstring, while Lawes - previous favourite to take over the captaincy in Owen Farrell's absence - has been recovering from a concussion sustained while playing for Northampton on 16 January.

Launchbury has been back in action for Wasps after a knee operation and was briefly called into the England squad ahead before the Italy game but was then released again.

Compared to Launchbury's nine-month lay-off, Ludlam's rib injury sustained in the loss to Scotland has been a short-lived issue.

"We'd be hopeful that by the end of next week Courtney will be training fully," continued Jones, who made Tom Curry captain for the first two games.

"He's making some great progress and the medical staff have done some terrific work with him.

"He's not far away now and we're really hopeful he'll be back in full training and able to play against Wales."

Tuilagi would be 'really useful'

Tuilagi has long been key to England's midfield, with the side struggling to find a replacement for the physicality he offers.

Henry Slade has impressed at inside centre for England, partnering Elliot Daly in the first game and Joe Marchant in the second, but will likely move to 13 if Tuilagi comes in.

Jones said he would discuss Tuilagi's fitness with Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson and see "whether he's got enough petrol in the tank to make the step up" to international rugby.

"Just having a power running centre would give us a different option," Jones added.

"Everything we're doing now is about trying to create opportunities through finesse and that's through good running lines and passing.

"But to have someone who can take you forward quickly and engage two or three defenders then allows you to try and finesse extra space, which would be really useful to us.

"We've had three centres play and I think Sladey has been very good. Joe Marchant and Elliot Daly have had their moments, but we need to get more out of that and we understand that."

Last Wales meeting 'was Erasmus video game'

Last time England and Wales met in the Six Nations, the hosts' victory in Cardiff came amid controversy over two early tries from Josh Adams and Liam Williams.

England argued that the first had come from a penalty taken too quickly while there were water carriers still on the pitch and the second had included a Louis Rees-Zammit knock-on in the build-up.

Jones said there was not "anything to learn from bad refereeing", criticising official Pascal Gauzere.

The head coach went on to say Gauzere's performance was worthy of a video critique in the style of the infamous monologue delivered by South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus during the 2021 Lions tour.

Jones said: "To me it was a Rassie Erasmus video game because we got two difficult decisions against us early that were apologised for by World Rugby for being incorrect, but that doesn't get you a result back."