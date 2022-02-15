Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scrum-half Toby Venner played for Bristol during the 2019 Premiership Sevens Series

Bristol have signed scrum-halves Toby Venner from Gloucester and Max Green from Bath on short-term deals.

Venner, 24, joins on loan until the end of the season while Green, 26, has signed a short-term agreement.

Bristol are short at number nine with Harry Randall away with England in the Six Nations, and Andy Uren and Tom Whiteley recently getting injured.

The duo are available for Bristol's next match against Worcester in the Premiership on 18 February.

Venner signed for the Cherry and Whites in 2020 and made two appearances that year, but has been playing regularly with Championship side Hartpury College.

He played for Bristol as a guest player in 2019 in the Premiership Sevens Series.

Green has been with Bath since 2017 but endured an injury-hit couple of years and broke his leg in 2020. He has featured six times this season and has started once for the team.