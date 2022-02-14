Mark Wilson made his debut for England in 2017

England and Newcastle Falcons back row Mark Wilson has retired from rugby union at the age of 32.

Wilson won 23 caps for England, including playing at the 2019 World Cup, and made his last Test appearance against Ireland in the 2021 Six Nations competition.

He featured in 237 games for Falcons, but an ongoing knee problem contributed to his decision to retire.

"My injury has made me re-assess where I'm at," Wilson said.

"That has been in the background and been in my thoughts quite a lot, and whilst it hasn't been the case that the injury has physically ended my career in its own right, it's certainly been one of the main things which has added to my decision."

He made one appearance from the bench this season following surgery on his knee in September.

Wilson's ascent to Test forward came following his progression through the Falcons academy, having been brought from Kendal to the set-up aged 14.

"We're all gutted and disappointed that Mark is retiring from rugby, but he has made a massive contribution to this club," director of rugby Dean Richards said.

"He epitomises what we are about as someone who has come through our academy system, and can look back and be proud about what was a fantastic career.

"I'm sure I speak for everybody associated with the Falcons when I say a heartfelt thank you for everything he has given us during his time here."