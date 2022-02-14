Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sebastian Negri was taken from the pitch on a stretcher after being knocked unconcsious

Italy's Sebastian Negri thanked England prop Ellis Genge for alerting officials after the flanker was knocked unconscious during Sunday's game.

Replacement Negri had been on the pitch for 16 minutes in the second half when he was knocked out in a collision.

Once Genge called attention to Negri's condition, the 27-year-old received medical attention and was driven from the pitch on a stretcher.

"Thank you so much Ellis Genge," Negri said to the prop on Twitter.

"You are a top man. All good this side and feeling a lot better."

Genge had written: "I've been told Sebastian Negri is up and about which is the most important take away from today."

Avoid Nowell 'witch hunt' - Monye

Negri's was not the only head injury sustained during England's 33-0 Six Nations win in Rome.

There was some confusion when wing Jack Nowell - making his first start since the 2019 World Cup after a string of injuries - took a blow to the head.

A doctor came on the pitch to examine Nowell and told referee Damon Murphy he wanted to wait until the independent doctor in the stands had reviewed footage of the collision.

Murphy ordered the sides to play on, allowing Nowell to continue for a short time before the independent doctor pulled him off for a head injury assessment which he later failed.

"It is so sensitive and we've got the backdrop of dementia cases and World Rugby doing everything they can to try to mitigate the risk of players taking blows to the head," former England wing Ugo Monye said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Daily.

"It could be as simple as the doctor didn't see it. That is possible with 30 players on the pitch in a fast game.

"Could that whole episode have been better? Absolutely, but before we get into a witch hunt, it's important we have a conversation about how that happened.

"We're trying to combine modern technology with the potential for human error. I do not think it is anything more sinister than that."

The confusion over Nowell follows an incident in an England Under-20s Six Nations game where a doctor disagreed with a referee's decision to send a player off for a head injury assessment.