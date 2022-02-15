Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales' teams Dragons, Ospreys, Cardiff and Scarlets are playing in the United Rugby Championship with teams from Italy, Scotland, Ireland and South Africa

Welsh rugby will not see its major teams play at a Judgement Day this season.

Confirmation has come that Dragons v Scarlets and Cardiff v Ospreys will be played at the hosts' venues, not at Principality Stadium in April.

The first Judgement Day took place in 2013 when all four teams appeared in back-to-back games at the showpiece Cardiff venue.

Despite the easing of Covid-19 rules in Wales, there will be no April repeat.

The last Judgement Day took place over an August weekend in 2020 when the teams emerged from lockdown to play in a fan-free double header over two days at Rodney Parade.

Both Welsh derbies in the United Rugby Championship (URC) that had been pencilled in for this season's Judgement Day are scheduled for Saturday, 23 April.

Dragons will host Scarlets at Rodney Parade 15:00 BST with Ospreys travelling to the Arms Park to face Cardiff at 17:15 BST.