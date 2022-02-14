Ireland have not beaten France since 2019 having lost the last three meetings

As soon as the final whistle sounded in the Stade de France, Ireland fans began the debate on where to place the defeat.

A moral victory or a badly missed opportunity?

As is often the case in the cut-throat world of online discourse, taking a position somewhere in between the two camps appears to be unanimously frowned upon.

Which is a bit of a shame, given that somewhere in the middle of those two schools of thought is surely the best place to frame Ireland's loss in Paris.

A victory, moral or otherwise, it was not. Ireland arrived in the French capital with far more than a puncher's chance of beating Fabien Galthie's red-hot side and ultimately came up short.

In the last 12 months Andy Farrell's team have improved too much to sell themselves as the plucky underdogs in any contest. This was built-up as a meeting between the northern hemisphere's two in-form sides, with the bookies favouring France by five points down largely to their home advantage. They weren't far off in the end.

Ireland do deserve immense credit for dragging themselves back into a position to win the game having looked at one stage, when Melvyn Jaminet kicked France into a 15-point lead early in the second half, like they were on the brink of falling to a heavy and far more damaging defeat.

This is largely where they can take great heart from the game: the defeat will annoy, perhaps even upset, Ireland - but it's unlikely to leave any mental scars..

In the first half they were simply outplayed by an extremely good side, and warning signs began to flash given France's dominance at the ruck where Ireland themselves had enjoyed such control a week previous.

But they found a way to fight back. What looked like a one-sided battleground in the first half resembled something much closer to parity after the break, and when they found a foothold they did not just hold on, but made inroads.

"They managed to do the things well that they probably had planned to do all week," former Ireland fly-half David Humphreys said after the game on BBC Radio Ulster.

"They got some front foot ball and when they bring that pace to the game we saw Joey Carbery - and I mean this in the best possible way - playing like Johnny Sexton.

"He was managing to get run those loop plays they do very well, he was able to create space and give those players on the outside a bit of time.

"Because of that the French weren't able to slow down the ball in the way there were in the first half. Once Ireland get momentum, players running onto the ball and that shape they are very hard to defend."

Indeed Carbery's display; assured and unflustered despite his pack's early problems, was an emphatic tick as far as Ireland were concerned. The perceived gap between Sexton and Ireland's other options at 10 has been a lingering concern - but in as intense a game of Test rugby as you will see, by standing tall throughout Carbery went a long way to squashing such fears.

Joey Carbery produced a confident performance on his first Six Nations start

When Ireland were awarded a penalty in France's half on 72 minutes, there was little captain James Ryan could do to avoid controversy. After the game Farrell emphatically backed Ryan's decision to take the relatively easy three points on offer as opposed to kicking to the same corner from which Josh van der Flier began Ireland's second half fightback with a maul try.

As Farrell pointed out, Ireland had also botched a line-out from a similar position just five minutes earlier.

"If I was sitting in the coach's box for that game I'd have been saying 'let's take the points'," Humphreys added.

"It just felt that Ireland did have momentum. Part of having momentum in tight games is about keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

"You're trying to work out all the permutations. the counter-argument is that Ireland had already scored a maul try. They looked pretty comfortable, Iain Henderson coming on added a little bit of power and ballast to that pack."

Such decisions will never be taken without a passionate ensuing debate. If we're honest, those hotly-contested conversations form part of the allure of top-level sport.

Ireland's effort in France was not a valiant defeat. It was a loss brought about by a poor start and compounded by ill-discipline. It was one that ended a nine-game winning streak, wrecked their Grand Slam chances for another season and took the Six Nations title race out of their hands.

Yet in spite of all that it does not seem likely that this loss, and the manner of it, will be particularly damaging in the long term.

The consensus remains that this is a side moving firmly in the right direction. The hope is that the learnings from Paris will stand to a relatively young side who leave the French capital frustrated, bruised and annoyed - but without any demons.