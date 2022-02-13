Italy 0-33 England: Visitors get Six Nations campaign back on track

By Becky Grey

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v England
Italy: (0) 0
England: (21) 33
Tries: Smith, George 2, Daly, Sinckler; Cons: Smith 4

England got their Six Nations campaign back on track as they outclassed Italy to claim a bonus-point win in Rome.

Despite losing their opener in Scotland, Eddie Jones' England are now second in the table behind unbeaten France after two rounds.

England almost claimed a bonus point before half-time as Marcus Smith crossed and Jamie George scored twice.

Elliot Daly scored the fourth try after the break and Kyle Sinckler added another after a dip in intensity.

England's old and new shine

England head coach Jones had asked his players to "light up" Rome and they duly delivered as the visitors' pace overwhelmed their hosts.

With pre-match headlines focussing on 'new England', Henry Slade showed the older heads should not be overlooked as the centre released another experienced player, Jack Nowell, down the left wing.

A series of flat passes from Smith - growing into his role of England's starting 10 with every game - saw England pick their way through the Italy defence.

That move ended in a try for Smith after a slick exchange with Max Malins but at times England's attempts to put on a show led to handling errors that would be punished by any other side in such a tight championship.

Perennial wooden spoon side Italy, however, helped England's cause as they committed mistakes of their own and conceded eight penalties to the visitors' three in the first half.

After Nowell was permanently replaced by Daly because of a failed head injury assessment, young scrum-half Harry Randall showed what he can offer.

Randall's speedy work off a line-out got England on the front foot and after Maro Itoje's break, returning hooker George dived over for a try.

Smith showed his all-round prowess - and for the full 80 minutes - as he made sure England's forward dominance was rewarded with points as well as doing his bit defensively, hauling brawny winger Federico Mori into touch when he was in a position to score.

Smith kept on to revive attack

Smith picked up after the break where he had left off as his pinpoint pass met with Daly at full tilt for the bonus point that put them in front of Ireland in the table.

But then England's unshackled attack began to stutter.

Jones - criticised for replacing Smith when England were ahead in the Murrayfield loss - left the fly-half on for the whole match but introduced Ben Youngs in place of Randall.

Youngs now has 114 England caps, equalling the record for England men's appearances set by Jason Leonard.

But in Randall's absence the visitors' speed and intensity dropped.

Jones had asked his replacements to invoke the iconic image of Muhammad Ali standing over the defeated Sonny Lister in the closing stages.

Instead, England's impressive performance somewhat spluttered towards the end with the exception of two late moves.

Smith - with George Ford now next to him at inside centre - sent Malins through a gap and Sinckler was on the wing's shoulder to score under the posts.

The Harlequins playmaker's impressive step nearly set up another, but Slade could not ground the ball.

An immediate bounce back after the defeat in Scotland may have England fans thinking about a final-weekend showdown in Paris, but Wales and Ireland will pose significant hurdles at Twickenham before then.

Line-ups

Italy: Padovani; Mori, Brex, Zanon, Ioane; Garbisi, Varney; Fischetti, Lucchesi, Ceccarelli; Cannone, Ruzza; Steyn; Lamaro (capt), Halafihi.

Replacements: Faiva, Traore, Pasquali, Sisi, Negri, Pettinelli, Fusco, Marin.

England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Slade, Nowell; Smith, Randall; Genge, George, Stuart, Ewels, Isiekwe, Itoje, Curry (capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Marler, Sinckler, Chessum, Simmonds, Youngs, Ford, Daly

Comments

Join the conversation

234 comments

  • Comment posted by mickeyleachfan, today at 17:01

    How bad was that ITV commentary? Always at least two phases behind play, getting the players' names wrong, and wittering away instead of being up with the action. Ghastly.

    • Reply posted by Heavy Hitters, today at 17:07

      Heavy Hitters replied:
      Studio was even worse.

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 16:59

    To score 33 points and concede none is clearly a positive however there is a lot to improve on. Most notably the number of handling errors and penalties.

    Smith is looking increasingly comfortable, the team should be built around him with other like minded players.

    • Reply posted by Bosnia Herzegovina, today at 17:03

      Bosnia Herzegovina replied:
      If Scotland had gone to Italy, scored 33 points and nilled the opposition, I’d be thrilled.

      You lot are such whiners. Maybe try enjoying the win, especially after we beat you last week.

  • Comment posted by jonjonnyjon, today at 17:03

    What did Youngs add there, the catch and drive takes the ball over halfway - he hoofs it away - I bet the forwards loved that.

    • Reply posted by ng, today at 17:07

      ng replied:
      youngs must not play again, just kicks it and gives possession away-randall miles better

  • Comment posted by MandysMillions, today at 17:07

    The minute Youngs came on it was a borefest. Why sub Randall he needs game time. You could see Smiths frustration when the slow step or box kicker came on!

    • Reply posted by sten, today at 17:13

      sten replied:
      Have to agree. Knock on first touch. Stray boot maybe but he wasn't looking at the ball. Needless box kicking when ball in hand working well. Good win though.

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 17:03

    1.All rugby fans are with you Evesham RC & Jack. So sorry.

    2. In reality easy for England and well done.

    3.EJs, WHY did you take off George and Randall, 2 of our best players on the pitch? Madness!

    • Reply posted by Bath, today at 17:20

      Bath replied:
      Probably as 'job done, and then to rest them' ??... There are bigger games to come and they are need to be fit????

  • Comment posted by swplayer, today at 17:06

    Randall taken off too early for me - would have preferred he played the full 80.

  • Comment posted by cheeky_nffc, today at 17:03

    It may seem churlish to complain about a 33-0 win, but the second half was garbage.

    • Reply posted by Joba 1, today at 17:23

      Joba 1 replied:
      It was a complete mess wasn’t it. Against a better side, we would have conceded several tries. They looked tired. Maybe over training.

  • Comment posted by Georgia to join the Six Nations, today at 17:02

    Cannot understand those lauding Italy for a 33-0 defeat at home. It will be interesting to see how Italy fare on the proposed summer tour to Georgia and a revitalised Romania under Andy Robinson (who were better against Uruguay in the autumn than Italy were). Let's grow the game, expand the tournament and/or introduce promotion/relegation. The continued closed shop kills the growth of the game.

    • Reply posted by Seymour Bwana and his stick that spoke thunder, today at 17:04

      Seymour Bwana and his stick that spoke thunder replied:
      Romania should've given us a Six Nations 30 years ago.

  • Comment posted by BigBadDom, today at 17:09

    Can anyone please explain how Ben Young is England's joint record cap holder?

    • Reply posted by Brightwell Boy, today at 17:14

      Brightwell Boy replied:
      EJ BROMANCE.

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 17:00

    Well, on the evidence of this weekend, Italy should cruise to victory over Scotland.

    • Reply posted by John North, today at 17:10

      John North replied:
      Still hurting much 😉

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:01

    Bonus point win, nil opponent and excellent game from Smith,Randall and Dombrandt.

    That'll do.

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 17:08

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      I can't honestly believe some England fans are celebrating beating this rubbish Italy side. Tougher opponents will come. Italy are not a rugby nation. Grow up some of you England fans will you?

  • Comment posted by Sophie, today at 17:06

    Definitely too many handling errors and some penalties but I think England actually treated Italy like they could be a threat and actually did well to keep the scoreline as wide as possible.

    Only reason for Youngs to come on was for that record equaling cap which... okay but even as a Leicester fan it was ground to a halt slightly

  • Comment posted by Green Hamstring, today at 17:04

    Too many substitutions at the wrong times. This obsession with `finishers` worries me. On the positive side the first fifty minutes were very good from an England perspective - but why ring the changes so early?

    • Reply posted by ItsOnlyHumanistNature, today at 17:26

      ItsOnlyHumanistNature replied:
      To save first-pick players from potential injury in game already won? Or maybe EJ hasn't decided on his best world cup team yet!

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 17:06

    This obsession with substitutions with Jones is driving me nuts ! What is he thinking taking off Marchant and replacing him with Ford ? Randell/Youngs. The problem with England, there is no cohesion. France and Ireland have it, we don't !!

    • Reply posted by matt1815, today at 17:31

      matt1815 replied:
      England looked very tired in that second half, substitutions made sense. Sure, it interrupted the flow a bit, but we got a bonus point victory with no injuries. EJ was just being pragmatic

  • Comment posted by Socrates, today at 17:04

    Italy can take some heart from today and last weeks performances. If they continue to play like this, they have a good chance against Wales and Scotland.

    • Reply posted by Lord_Frizzle_Bertie_Flap_Jnr, today at 17:06

      Lord_Frizzle_Bertie_Flap_Jnr replied:
      Nah, I doubt it. Italy A have a good possibility of beating Italy B is what I think you meant to type from your armchair, right?

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 17:06

    A bonus point win and clean sheet, so not too bad.
    Felt we lacked a 6 to give us clean ball at the breakdown. Also felt we needed some beef in the centre and a genuine speedster out wide, although Malins is a smart player.
    Congrats to Ben Youngs, but Randall, Quirke and Mitchell are the 9’s we should be using.
    Dombrandt had a good shift. Itoje and Curry a little off. Jamie George our new wing?

    • Reply posted by The_gym_instructor, today at 17:18

      The_gym_instructor replied:
      J George outstanding on the wing 👍

  • Comment posted by Dbow, today at 17:02

    Pick apart what you like about that game. Fact is a bonus point win is exactly what England needed.
    The tournament is wide open and the rest of the tournament will determine who comes out on top.

    • Reply posted by jw, today at 17:14

      jw replied:
      Totally agree.

  • Comment posted by Race for your life , today at 17:06

    Positives
    Win
    Bonus pt
    0 points against
    Record against Italy intact. No shock (especially after Friday Night!)

    Negatives
    Needless replacements! Youngs...
    A few tries left on the table (discounting those chalked off by TMO)
    20 minute drop-off between 4th and 5th tries
    Some complacency after getting the BP
    Penalty count increase after getting the BP

    • Reply posted by Dobson, today at 17:08

      Dobson replied:
      Surely Youngs has to be finished

  • Comment posted by Saltway Sweeper, today at 17:03

    This is going to be a very very close 6N.

    • Reply posted by Sassy Knackers, today at 17:11

      Sassy Knackers replied:
      Doubtful. France look frightfully good, and Ireland a fraction better than England, so unless there’s some consistency in selection and improvement in accuracy, I can’t really see England threatening either of those two. Plenty of room for growth in this young team, though.

  • Comment posted by Mikec2018, today at 17:02

    Just lost momentum when Youngs came on

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 17:08

      Thescribe replied:
      Youngs is a pedestrian carthorse and has been so for years. Care was miles better than him, but one eyed 'Cobber', Jones didn't like him, so he got binned. I said Youngs should have been binned about 5 years ago and I stick by that assessment.

