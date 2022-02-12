Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alan Paver and fellow head coach Gavin Cattle have led the Cornish Pirates to 11 wins form 14 games this season

Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver says his side's discipline cost them a bonus point in their 19-0 Championship win over London Scottish.

Callum Sirker, Alex O'Meara and Tom Channon scored first-half tries as the Pirates led 19-0 at half-time, but they failed to score in the second half.

"We were happy with the set piece and happy with the physicality," he said.

"It's just our game management again and our discipline that really cost us that extra point."

Paver added to BBC Radio Cornwall: "It was great to 'nil' a side, but ultimately I go back to the discipline and the extra point was everything to us."

The four points for the victory over the Championship's bottom side keeps the Pirates in fourth place in the table.

They are a point behind third-placed Ealing, who like the Pirates have played 14 games, while leaders Doncaster and second-placed Jersey - who have both played 16 matches - are four and three points ahead of the Penzance-based club respectively.