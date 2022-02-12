Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales captain Dan Biggar has labelled the 20-17 Six Nations victory over Scotland as one of the finest triumphs of his international career.

Biggar celebrated his 100th Test with a 15-point haul that included a late winning drop-goal at the Principality Stadium.

"It was a really special day," said Biggar.

"This has to be one of the hardest and best victories I've had in a Welsh shirt."

The captain decided to take a three point drop-goal option despite Wales having a penalty advantage when they could have continued to look for a try.

His decision proved correct despite being questioned by pundits at the time. It was an eighth Biggar drop-goal for Wales.

"It was probably just to edge ahead, take a free shot and get ahead," added Biggar.

"It proved to be the right decision in the end. What it enabled us to do was play without the ball.

"If you're chasing the game, you can force something, give up a cheap turnover or a breakdown penalty.

"All of a sudden, you're chasing the game again. It just enabled us to play a territory-based game, rather than a possession-based game. That suited us down to the ground in the last 10 minutes."

The Northampton fly-half battled through a knee injury during the second half to inspire the win.

"I'm all right, just a bit of an issue with the right knee," added Biggar.

"It shouldn't be too much of a problem. I've got a couple of days off now.

"We'll come back in and work hard next week. It shouldn't be an issue at all, just a little niggle."

Dan Biggar's knee had an ice strapping after Wales' win against Scotland

There was a huge display of passion on the final whistle from Biggar and his team-mates, who had a celebratory huddle on the Principality Stadium turf.

Biggar praised his side after they overcame criticism following the 29-7 defeat against Ireland in their Six Nations opener.

"It was just pure emotion," added Biggar.

"You tend not to have to guess what I'm feeling when I'm on the field. It was one of the toughest and best victories I've had.

"It's a little bit of relief as well because we knew we were coming into the game under pressure having not performed last week. We'd taken a fair bit of flak, but for me, I absolutely love that.

"I'd almost rather people were slagging me than praising me because it brings out a different side of me and maybe more of a focus.

"To get your first win as captain was nice as well and the changing room is a happy place at the moment.

"Those moments are special in the huddle and changing rooms, grabbing a beer and just enjoying each other's company, because you put so much in and take so much flak.

"We put so much into a Test week that when you get a result at the end, especially in a tight Test match, it's just great to be able to enjoy each other's company and relax a little bit."

The victory was achieved in front of a capacity Cardiff crowd.

"That's what it's all about," added Biggar.

"Big games in this stadium, there's nowhere better to play, whether for Wales or anyone. It's a special place on an international day.

"It was quite an emotional day, a lot of heat flying around. We just stuck together internally and even though the review [after defeat in Dublin] was tough, we had some tough learnings.

"We could have easily let things slide internally, but we stayed strong together, fought it off and it makes all the effort and everything you put in worthwhile."

Biggar's family were in the stadium but the post-match celebrations will be muted - including a trip to the cinema.

"I've got a lot of family here and we've got a couple of days out of camp, so I'll be driving home and having a family evening I think," added Biggar.

"I'm taking the little one to watch Sing 2 tomorrow. That's my afternoon, really rock and roll!"

Attention will quickly turn to England at Twickenham on 26 February.

"Hopefully we can continue to get a few more victories along the way," added Biggar.

"We're not getting ahead of ourselves and that's the way it should be.

"We know we were very poor last week and played a lot better this week and got a result.

"It's about building on this now rather than thinking we've cracked it and taking our foot off the gas.

"It's important we knuckle down and prepare for England as well as we can."