Alan Brinn (right) earned three Test caps for England in 1972

Gloucester's all-time leading appearance maker Alan Brinn has died aged 81.

The lock forward played 574 times between 1960 and 1979 for the Cherry and Whites.

Brinn was later chairman of the club up to 1996, when the professional era began at Gloucester.

He was also an associate national selector for England Rugby, having earned three Test caps for his country in 1972.

The club said in a statement: external-link "Our thoughts are with Alan's family and friends at this sad time.

"Alan, thank you for your unbelievable contribution to Gloucester Rugby, and our city as a whole."