Six Nations: France 30-24 Ireland - hosts take control of championship with heavyweight win

By Michael MorrowBBC Sport NI

France celebrate Cyril Baille's try
France are the only side undefeated in the Six Nations after the opening two rounds
Guinness Six Nations: France v Ireland
France (19) 30
Tries: Dupont, Baille Con: Jaminet Pens: Jaminet 6
Ireland (7) 24
Tries: Hansen, Van der Flier, Gibson-Park Cons: Carbery 3 Pen: Carbery

France cemented their position as Six Nations favourites by holding off Ireland in a pulsating heavyweight encounter in Paris.

The hosts led by 15 points early in the second half but Ireland roared back with quickfire tries from Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park.

Cyril Baille responded for France before Joey Carbery's penalty reduced the Irish deficit to three.

However Melvyn Jaminet's sixth penalty helped France see out a crucial win.

Billed as a meeting between the northern hemisphere's two form sides - and favourites for this year's title - the relentlessly physical spectacle did not disappoint.

Ireland, who gave a far better account of themselves in the second half after an ill-disciplined opening 40 minutes, taste defeat for the first time in 10 matches as their 12-month winning run comes to an end against the side to have last beat them a year ago.

Irish penalties prove costly in frantic first half

The consensus during the game's build-up was that regardless of the result the contest was unlikely to disappoint as a spectacle given the form of both teams.

Within 10 minutes the capacity crowd at the Stade de France had gained full value for money with 17 points scored in the ferocious opening exchanges.

Antoine Dupont's decision to take a quick line-out in the first minute immediately set the tempo for a frantic contest, and France's determination to keep the ball moving paid off instantly as Romain Ntamack found Dupont with a sublime inside offload for the scrum-half to scamper home.

Having coughed up a penalty which Jaminet duly converted, Ireland found themselves in a situation they had not been in for two years: on the back foot against a team bang in form with a partisan crowd to match.

Antoine Dupont scores France's first try against Ireland
Antoine Dupont scored the game's opening try in the second minute

Their response was magnificent if somewhat unconventional as wing Mack Hansen, on just his second appearance, capitalised on a moment of indecision from Jaminet to collect Carbery's restart on the full and sprint into the corner.

After an astonishing opening salvo the contest did eventually find some rhythm, with frightening French line-speed halting Ireland in their tracks, while the visitors' strong tackling kept France largely at bay.

Much of the credit for Ireland's winning run had been directed towards the transformation of Andy Farrell's pack, who had bulldozed recent opposition and dominated the ruck. However in Paris they found themselves up against an entirely different animal.

France targeted the ruck and took control of the battleground as Ireland coughed up eight penalties before half-time.

Jaminet's accuracy with the boot saw France capitalise on those errors and gradually edge away from the visitors, opening up a 19-7 lead by the interval.

Improved Irish fight back

Faced with a multiple-score deficit Ireland knew any chance of a comeback relied upon putting an immediate stop to their climbing penalty count.

Just four minutes after the restart Jaminet was given another chance from the tee with Ireland caught offside on a kick chase, and the French full-back gladly extended his side's lead to 15.

Ireland, without injured captain Johnny Sexton, needed an immediate response and to their credit they produced just that to haul themselves back into the contest in a blistering five-minute spell.

First Carbery, who delivered an assured performance at fly-half in Sexton's absence, kicked them deep into the French 22 allowing the forwards to form a maul from which Van der Flier split to score the visitors' second try.

When Gibson-Park sniped through a gap at the fringe of a ruck just minutes later France's lead had been reduced to a solitary point.

Jamison Gibson Park sprints in for a try
Jamison Gibson-Park's converted try reduced France's lead to one point

France were shaken but did not flinch from their gameplan, and struck back with a monstrous counter-ruck that dislodged the ball in Ireland's 22 with prop Baille reacting quickest to gather and charge over.

Ireland will be left to rue small moments that they let slip by in a game in which they never held the lead. Having found themselves with a line-out in France's 22 after a magnificent 50:22 kick by lock Tadhg Beirne of all people, they spilled the ball and allowed the hosts to exit.

Carbery kicked Ireland to within three points with eight minutes remaining, but France were able to see out the game in the right areas of the pitch - with Jaminet only denied a late try by a brilliant scrambling defensive effort from Dan Sheehan.

However the move was brought back for an earlier Irish infringement allowing Jaminet to send an easy penalty through the posts and secure the win.

Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Hansen; Carbery, Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan (c), Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Bealham, Henderson, O'Mahony, Murray, Carty, Henshaw.

France: Jaminet; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Villiere; Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Willemse, Cros, Jelonch, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Bamba, Taofifenua, Flament, Cretin, Lucu, Ramos.

  • Comment posted by perfidiousalbion, today at 18:55

    Hard to see how that match can be bettered. Both teams look head and shoulders above the rest of us. Some of Irelands back play was fabulous but France just about deserved the victory. I fear we will struggle against both.

    • Reply posted by Bob, today at 19:22

      Bob replied:
      As a Kiwi watching they would beat us also. Setting the standard for ferocious, athletic defence and dangerous broken field play.

  • Comment posted by clwydianrange, today at 18:58

    England will struggle against either of those teams. Excellent match

    • Reply posted by jbcemjess, today at 19:00

      jbcemjess replied:
      Not as much as Scotland and Wales will

  • Comment posted by Whistlin Bob, today at 18:49

    Fantastic game for a neutral. Superb play by Ireland to get back into it in the second half, but overall I thought France just about deserved it. The 2 leading NH sides so far this season.

  • Comment posted by PJ444, today at 18:52

    That was a proper game of rugby. I hope you were watching Eddie and have learnt something. Disgruntled England fan.

    • Reply posted by Mal, today at 19:01

      Mal replied:
      No chance.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 18:54

    Here we have the two best teams without a doubt.

  • Comment posted by Irishrover2014, today at 19:02

    Fantastic game!! Both teams showed true metal! Well done France!!

    • Reply posted by Rondowriter, today at 19:11

      Rondowriter replied:
      Excellent simile their. But it should really be "mettle".

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 19:03

    Good match between the two best teams in the 6N's Some great play from both teams and France just about deserved victory.

    • Reply posted by Astrid Sasha, today at 19:09

      Astrid Sasha replied:
      LOL

  • Comment posted by ICEMAN, today at 18:51

    Brilliant test match, France and Ireland in a different class to the rest of the 6 nations

    • Reply posted by BedrockHastings, today at 19:33

      BedrockHastings replied:
      On the evidence of today, I couldn't disagree. Although you have a few down votes so there are some people who think the other nations are comparable.

  • Comment posted by Sophie, today at 18:48

    Well England, Wales and Scotland better buck their ideas up if they are to stop France getting the GS.

    • Reply posted by siorac54, today at 19:24

      siorac54 replied:
      Yes British teams & British referees won't be able to do anything, i'm Afraid Sophie !
      Cheers & love from France !!
      !

  • Comment posted by mikedev, today at 19:04

    Great game well done France deserved the win well done Ireland coming back into the game

  • Comment posted by Eternal Rover, today at 19:02

    A great contest, absorbing viewing. Thought Angus Gardner was very kind to the French on a few occasions when their defence jumped the line before the ball was released. That said, that tactic worked a treat for the French and they played the ref well. Some food for thought for Ireland with the scrum, creaked a bit at times. A fantastic advert for the 6 nations tournament.

    • Reply posted by Maelcho, today at 19:11

      Maelcho replied:
      Agreed..and at breakdown

  • Comment posted by nicandjul, today at 18:56

    Deserved losing bonus point for Ireland today but the better team won in the end. Dupont short of form can still score tries!

  • Comment posted by Chaz, today at 18:51

    What a game! If England can beat either of these two teams it'll be a significant achievement. Implications for next year's RWC too- now two serious NH contenders in Ireland and France.

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 18:51

    A game that demonstrated that there are only two possible winners of the 6N this year. And France are worthy favourites. Proper high qualiity test match rugby

  • Comment posted by sten, today at 18:54

    Allen les bleus aussi les vert! Stunning game!

    • Reply posted by nicandjul, today at 18:57

      nicandjul replied:
      Yes amazing intensity and ferocious defence forcing the errors

  • Comment posted by camata, today at 18:54

    We were beaten by the better team, sadly. They had more power and played for two halves whereas we played for one. We were good in parts, so not all bad.

    • Reply posted by nicandjul, today at 18:58

      nicandjul replied:
      The bench saved the day as Ireland were on the ascent

  • Comment posted by NaturesNapkin, today at 18:49

    7 minutes to go, Ireland 6 points behind, Irish penalty. They take the 3 points. Can someone explain this to me? The commentators didn't mention it either. I'm Welsh and have no dog in this fight, but I am truly baffled.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 18:51

      SD replied:
      Yes I thought that. Should have gone for corner.

  • Comment posted by No, today at 18:49

    Brilliant game of rugby... well done both sides.
    Great to see rugby actually being played rather than Youngs/Farrell hoof ball!!

  • Comment posted by nicandjul, today at 19:01

    What a kick from Beirne to win that 50:22

  • Comment posted by Scarletnoir, today at 18:52

    A superb game - before, I predicted that the winners would go on to take the 6N and though Ireland might sneak it - but apart from a purple patch when they scored 14-0, they were a bit below the form showed last week. Well done France - nw solidly favourites for the tournament.

