Harlequins won their first Premier 15s title in 2021

Allianz Premier 15s: Harlequins v Worcester Warriors Harlequins: (15) 42 Tries: Cowell, Tuima 2, Mayhew, Cokayne, Beckett, Mullen; Pen: Green; Cons: Green 2 Worcester: (3) 15 Tries: Thompson, Febrey; Pen: Nicholas; Con: Murphy

Defending champions Harlequins moved up to third in the Premier 15s table with a dominant 42-15 win against Worcester.

The hosts looked set for a first-half bonus point as Heather Cowell, Lagi Tuima and Izzy Mayhew all crossed in the first 23 minutes.

But Worcester's defence held out for the rest of the half and the Warriors got on the board in the rearranged fixture thanks to Sarah Nicholas' boot.

Quins pressed on with four more tries after the break for a comfortable win.

The hosts eventually got their bonus point as England's Amy Cokayne made it over and Tuima crossed again, with Sarah Beckett and Jade Mullen also scoring.

Lydia Thompson's impressive solo effort and El Febrey's try were a sign of some fightback from Worcester, but the eighth-placed side were condemned to a 10th defeat of the season.

Quins are now comfortably within the top-four play-off spots with five games left in the regular season.