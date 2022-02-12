Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ethan Grayson - son of World Cup winner Paul - started at inside centre for England

Under-20s Six Nations: Italy v England Italy: (3) 6 Pens: Teneggi 2 England: (0) 0 Coverage: Rewatch the match in full on BBC iPlayer.

England suffered their first defeat by Italy in the Under-20s Six Nations as two Nicolo Teneggi penalties secured victory for the hosts in Treviso.

The visitors struggled to penetrate Italy's impressive defence and paid for their own ill discipline.

Teneggi claimed three points early in each half and could have had six more if he had not missed two kicks.

Wing Deago Bailey almost put England ahead in the first half but his try was disallowed for earlier crossing.

Bailey was involved in controversy towards the end of the match when the referee ordered him to go for a head injury assessment after his head hit the floor.

Protocol states players must go for an off-field screening, but one of the England doctors told the referee he had assessed Bailey on the pitch and the wing should play on before the official confirmed the player would have to leave the field.

The loss ends England's hopes of a second consecutive Grand Slam, with Ireland the only side to have won both of their opening games.

The senior England side have never lost to Italy in 28 Tests and will play in Rome in the Six Nations at 15:00 GMT on Sunday.