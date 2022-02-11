Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tavis Knoyle made his Wales debut against New Zealand in 2010

Scrum-half Tavis Knoyle has left Dragons with immediate effect.

The 31-year-old made 61 appearances since arriving at Rodney Parade in 2016.

He is one of a handful of players to have represented all four of Wales' regions, having started at Ospreys before moves to Scarlets and Cardiff.

Knoyle also won 11 caps for Wales under head coach Warren Gatland between 2010 and 2013, and played at the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

"Dragons would like to place on record our thanks Tavis for his efforts during this time at the region and wish him and his family all the best for the future," the region said.

It has also confirmed that scrum-half Lewis Jones will remain with Dragons until at least the end of the current season.