Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Duncan Weir's superior kicking helped Glasgow Warriors overcome Munster

United Rugby Championship Glasgow Warriors (10) 13 Try: Cummings Con: Weir Pens: Weir 2 Munster (3) 11 Try: Kleyn Pens: Healy 2

Glasgow Warriors moved within a point of United Rugby Championship leaders Ulster by beating Munster 13-11 in head coach Danny Wilson's absence.

Wilson tested positive for Covid-19 and attack coach Nigel Carolan took charge of the hosts.

Scott Cummings' converted try late in the first half gave Warriors a 10-3 lead at the break.

Jean Kleyn's score brought Munster to within two points but Ben Healy knocked the conversion wide.

Leinster are also a point off the summit, but have a game in hand over Ulster and Glasgow. Munster's losing bonus point takes them to within four points of fourth-placed Edinburgh.

Weir sent an early penalty wide but was successful with his next effort following a high tackle by Munster's Simon Zebo.

The hosts lost Rufus McLean to a head injury and Ben Healy kicked the visitors level before the night's only try.

Neil Cronin's attempted box kick was charged down by Cummings, who stumbled over the line to get the ball down. Weir converted.

Cronin charged down Weir's kick early in the second but the ball flew out of play.

Glasgow's Fraser Brown was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on and Healy's penalty attempt from halfway drifted wide.

And Weir extended Warriors' advantage with his third successful kick.

Healy brought Munster back to within seven following a collapsed scrum and Kleyn soon forced his way over to bring the visitors to within touching distance.

However, Healy's kick from left was wide of the near post.

Glasgow Warriors: Smith, Cancelliere, Kebble, Fergusson, Johnson, McLean, Weir, G Horne; Brown, Berghan, Cummings, Gray, Wilson, Gordon, Dempsey.

Replacements: Matthews, McBeth, Pieretto, McDonald, Miller, Dobie, Miotti, McDowall.

Munster: Haley, Daly, Farrell, Scannell, Zebo, Healy, Cronin; Loughman, Barron, Archer, Kleyn, F Wycherley, O'Donoghue, Cloete, Coombes.

Replacements: O'Byrne, J Wycherley, Ryan, Hurley, Kendellen, Patterson, Crowley, Hodnett.