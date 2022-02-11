Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Callum Patterson had surgery on Tuesday after injuring his ankle late last month

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle is confident Callum Patterson will return strongly after having ankle surgery.

Patterson was stretchered off in the 31-21 win at Coventry after fracturing and dislocating his left ankle.

It was his first start in two years, after suffering a serious knee ligament injury a year ago.

"We're still waiting on a time frame, but it's not as significant as his last injury, so we're hoping to get him back soon," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I feel for Callum because he's meticulous in his rehab, he got himself in a real good place.

"He's a fit lad and before these two injuries I don't think he missed a training session for two or three years."

Having seen the 2019-20 season cancelled due to Covid-19, Patterson suffered a season-ending knee injury shortly before the start of the truncated campaign last year.

He returned as a replacement against Nottingham last month before starting at Coventry on 29 January.

"It's just a bit of bad luck," Cattle added. "Callum is a great contributor off the field, a good club man and I'm gutted for him.

"But it's not the end of the world, he'll be back stronger no doubt."