Ulster hooker Rob Herring missed Ireland's first two Six Nations games with a calf problem

Six Ulster players are among 14 of the Ireland squad to have been released back to their provinces for upcoming United Rugby Championship games.

A 23-man Ireland squad will re-assemble in Dublin on Thursday after Saturday's Six Nations defeat by France.

Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Tom O'Toole, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell will return to Ulster.

Ulster's Rob Herring will re-join the Ireland squad having recovered from a calf injury.

The 31-year-old hooker missed the first two rounds of the Six Nations with a calf issue.

Ronan Kelleher's shoulder problem will be assessed by the medical team while Johnny Sexton will continue his hamstring rehab having missed the defeat in Paris.

Ireland will look to bounce back from the 30-24 loss at the Stade de France when they welcome Italy to the Aviva Stadium on 27 February.

Connacht duo Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan, Leinster trio Ryan Baird, Cian Healy and Jordan Larmour, and Munster's Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes and Dave Kilcoyne will also be available for this weekend's URC games.

Ulster travel to Dragons on Sunday in the URC, Munster host Edinburgh on Friday while on Saturday Leinster face Ospreys and Connacht are away to Scarlets.

Ireland mini-camp training squad

Bundee Aki (Connacht), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), Johnny Sexton (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

Players released back to provinces

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Jack Carty (Connacht), Craig Casey (Munster), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), James Hume (Ulster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Michael Lowry (Ulster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Tom O'Toole (Ulster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster).