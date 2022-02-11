Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Marchant started on the wing in England's 20-17 loss to Scotland

Guinness Six Nations - Italy v England Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Sunday, 13 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Joe Marchant will start at outside centre for England against Italy on Sunday in one of eight changes to the starting XV that lost to Scotland.

Twice-capped Harry Randall replaces Ben Youngs at scrum-half, while Jack Nowell takes the space on the left wing created by Marchant's move to midfield.

Jamie George starts at hooker and Luke Cowan-Dickie is on the bench following his game-changing error at Murrayfield.

Leicester forward Ollie Chessum could make his debut off the bench.

In the front row, Bath prop Will Stuart will start as Kyle Sinckler is demoted to the bench.

Maro Itoje moves into the back row to cover for the injured Lewis Ludlam at flanker and Charlie Ewels is brought in at lock.

Alex Dombrandt takes the number eight shirt, pushing Sam Simmonds to the bench, where Youngs awaits the opportunity to become the joint most-capped England men's player of all time.

Should the scrum-half be brought on in Rome, he will earn his 114th cap.

England team to face Italy: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Slade, Nowell; Smith, Randall; Genge, George, Stuart, Ewels, Isiekwe, Itoje, Curry (capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Marler, Sinckler, Chessum, Simmonds, Youngs, Ford, Daly.

Marchant in latest centre experiment

Marchant will partner Henry Slade in the midfield in Eddie Jones' latest experiment as he seeks a solution to Manu Tuilagi's injury absence.

Tuilagi returned for Sale on Sunday but is not yet ready for Test rugby according to Jones.

After the combination of Slade and Elliot Daly failed to make an impact against Scotland, Jones has turned to Marchant.

The Harlequins back has enjoyed success in partnership with Slade before as Marchant played in the centre after Tuilagi went off injured during England's win against South Africa in November.

More to follow.