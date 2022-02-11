Six Nations 2022: England's Joe Marchant will start at 13 against Italy
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Guinness Six Nations - Italy v England
|Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Sunday, 13 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.
Joe Marchant will start at outside centre for England against Italy on Sunday in one of eight changes to the starting XV that lost to Scotland.
Twice-capped Harry Randall replaces Ben Youngs at scrum-half, while Jack Nowell takes the space on the left wing created by Marchant's move to midfield.
Jamie George starts at hooker and Luke Cowan-Dickie is on the bench following his game-changing error at Murrayfield.
Leicester forward Ollie Chessum could make his debut off the bench.
In the front row, Bath prop Will Stuart will start as Kyle Sinckler is demoted to the bench.
Maro Itoje moves into the back row to cover for the injured Lewis Ludlam at flanker and Charlie Ewels is brought in at lock.
Alex Dombrandt takes the number eight shirt, pushing Sam Simmonds to the bench, where Youngs awaits the opportunity to become the joint most-capped England men's player of all time.
Should the scrum-half be brought on in Rome, he will earn his 114th cap.
England team to face Italy: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Slade, Nowell; Smith, Randall; Genge, George, Stuart, Ewels, Isiekwe, Itoje, Curry (capt), Dombrandt.
Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Marler, Sinckler, Chessum, Simmonds, Youngs, Ford, Daly.
Marchant in latest centre experiment
Marchant will partner Henry Slade in the midfield in Eddie Jones' latest experiment as he seeks a solution to Manu Tuilagi's injury absence.
Tuilagi returned for Sale on Sunday but is not yet ready for Test rugby according to Jones.
After the combination of Slade and Elliot Daly failed to make an impact against Scotland, Jones has turned to Marchant.
The Harlequins back has enjoyed success in partnership with Slade before as Marchant played in the centre after Tuilagi went off injured during England's win against South Africa in November.
I also don't know why they sent Launchbury back to his club. Play 2 of Lawes (when fit), Itoje and Launchbury in the 2nd row and actually select back row players at 6, 7 and 8 i.e. whichever 3 are fit of Underhill, Curry, Simmonds, Dombrandt and Barbearry
Not really a fan of Itoje at 6. Hoping for a good England performance, Italy looked better v France and won't be a pushover at home.
Am I missing something ?
Totally frustrating that he continues to put players in unfamiliar roles. Every game between now and the World Cup is a chance to prepare the squad, not mess around with vanity selections.