Six Nations 2022: England's Joe Marchant will start at 13 against Italy

Joe Marchant catches a high ball
Joe Marchant started on the wing in England's 20-17 loss to Scotland
Guinness Six Nations - Italy v England
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Sunday, 13 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Joe Marchant will start at outside centre for England against Italy on Sunday in one of eight changes to the starting XV that lost to Scotland.

Twice-capped Harry Randall replaces Ben Youngs at scrum-half, while Jack Nowell takes the space on the left wing created by Marchant's move to midfield.

Jamie George starts at hooker and Luke Cowan-Dickie is on the bench following his game-changing error at Murrayfield.

Leicester forward Ollie Chessum could make his debut off the bench.

In the front row, Bath prop Will Stuart will start as Kyle Sinckler is demoted to the bench.

Maro Itoje moves into the back row to cover for the injured Lewis Ludlam at flanker and Charlie Ewels is brought in at lock.

Alex Dombrandt takes the number eight shirt, pushing Sam Simmonds to the bench, where Youngs awaits the opportunity to become the joint most-capped England men's player of all time.

Should the scrum-half be brought on in Rome, he will earn his 114th cap.

England team to face Italy: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Slade, Nowell; Smith, Randall; Genge, George, Stuart, Ewels, Isiekwe, Itoje, Curry (capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Marler, Sinckler, Chessum, Simmonds, Youngs, Ford, Daly.

Marchant in latest centre experiment

Marchant will partner Henry Slade in the midfield in Eddie Jones' latest experiment as he seeks a solution to Manu Tuilagi's injury absence.

Tuilagi returned for Sale on Sunday but is not yet ready for Test rugby according to Jones.

After the combination of Slade and Elliot Daly failed to make an impact against Scotland, Jones has turned to Marchant.

The Harlequins back has enjoyed success in partnership with Slade before as Marchant played in the centre after Tuilagi went off injured during England's win against South Africa in November.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 11:46

    I’m looking forward to the day when the majority of the public can easily predict the England team like in 2003. With Jones it seems to be continually playing players out of position. Why is Itoje playing 6? He’s not going to play there in the WC, why not give Barbeary a back row cap? We need consistency of selection now. The WC is not far away.

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 11:49

      Jack replied:
      Lawes and Ludlum are injured and barberry is a 20 year old rugby player who only made his professional debut just over a year ago. As good as he is, there’s still probably a lot of learning to do on his half.

  • Comment posted by Moppett, today at 11:49

    Looking forward to seeing the Randall/Smith partnership. Plenty of quick ball.

    • Reply posted by Huckleberry Duck, today at 11:52

      Huckleberry Duck replied:
      Randall and Hopkirk was an even better one!

  • Comment posted by Just_Not_Cricket, today at 11:58

    I don't get EJ's obsession of playing 2nd rows at 6, 7 and 8.

    I also don't know why they sent Launchbury back to his club. Play 2 of Lawes (when fit), Itoje and Launchbury in the 2nd row and actually select back row players at 6, 7 and 8 i.e. whichever 3 are fit of Underhill, Curry, Simmonds, Dombrandt and Barbearry

    • Reply posted by Frame, today at 12:03

      Frame replied:
      Launchbury was clearly not match fit for international duty and was added as a precaution... it's not rocket science to work that out.

  • Comment posted by Bigschnoz, today at 11:47

    Backs are a much better balance. It's a bit worrying that Ewels and Isiekwe are the best options available at lock with Itoje at 6.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 11:52

      muddy wolf replied:
      He can’t help himself. Has to play someone out of position. Isiekwe played at 6 for Northampton very successfully. Would make more sense to play him there.

  • Comment posted by chiefmatt, today at 11:43

    That looks a better balanced XV than against Scotland, with a proper 13 and Nowell coming back into the side. Dombrandt starting also deserved.

    Not really a fan of Itoje at 6. Hoping for a good England performance, Italy looked better v France and won't be a pushover at home.

    • Reply posted by Chesters, today at 11:47

      Chesters replied:
      Despite his general fitness Itoje never seems to have the pace for the backrow IMO ( unike Lawes)..... Itoje is good but not at 6

  • Comment posted by QuinsFan, today at 11:49

    Youngs has been a break on England development for years. His first reaction to a turnover is to kick the ball away. Good scrum halves start an attack while the opposition is out of place.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 11:46

    Better than last week. I can understand the move of Itoje given the squad options. Good to see the changes at 8 9 13 and11.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 11:44

    Disappointed. No Launchbury or Barbaery

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 11:52

      Jack replied:
      Launchers looked like he was struggling in his first few games back, he’s probably not back at full fitness yet.

  • Comment posted by Occams Shaver, today at 11:44

    He can't help himself can he? He's selected the back line he should have against Scotland, Randall is now starting SH, Dombrandt's at 8 BUT... he just had to shove Maro in the back row. Why? What will anyone learn from that? The sooner he goes the better.

    • Reply posted by ChrisA, today at 11:48

      ChrisA replied:
      I guess he can see whether Isiekwe and Ewels can cut it as international locks or if we need to get Kruis back from Japan ASAP

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 12:01

    Few who have watch Bath will recall anything that Ewels has done to be ahead of the other 20+ locks available to EJ

    Am I missing something ?

  • Comment posted by No, today at 11:47

    Now that is a better selection than last week. Pleased Randall is replacing 'Slow Hands' Youngs....

  • Comment posted by A-FORCE, today at 12:01

    Will we ever get a XV under Jones where every player is playing in the correct position?

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 11:52

    I’m probably going to sound like an arrogant Englishman, but nothing less than a BP win here will do if we are to have any chance of winning the 6N

  • Comment posted by wilts123, today at 11:48

    Decent team . To win a World Cup England will have to cover positions with a squad that can adapt and be flexible .

  • Comment posted by ChrisA, today at 11:51

    Italy not far off a free hit, even away from home, so a chance for some players to shine. Want to see Malins prove his worth, as not seen enough from him in an England shirt yet. Though that might be because he's better at full back than wing. Good to see Randall starting. Think it's time to move on from Youngs. He's not even the best SH at Tigers. Shame Raffi Quirke not on the bench instead.

  • Comment posted by dhphoto, today at 11:45

    We're getting there, but Slade is not a 12, he's much better in the 13 channel he's used to. Great to see Nowell back

    • Reply posted by wsm, today at 11:50

      wsm replied:
      Only if the half backs are given the freedom to put some pace in the game!

  • Comment posted by DavidM, today at 12:03

    That is a decent side, about a year late but let's hope it works out. This has to be the basis of a long term 15. OK, Itoje out of position but I can live with that one.

  • Comment posted by cb, today at 11:59

    Prefer the balance of the back line to Scotland, 8,9,10 makes sense and up front its a good opportunity to see if Stuart, Ewels, Isiekwe are Test players or not... Just not convinced about Ewels but happy to be wrong...

  • Comment posted by silkman59, today at 11:58

    What is the point of picking Itoje at 6?
    Totally frustrating that he continues to put players in unfamiliar roles. Every game between now and the World Cup is a chance to prepare the squad, not mess around with vanity selections.

  • Comment posted by chrisl, today at 11:57

    More interested in seeing how they go than I have been for years watching Farrell, Youngs, Daly etc

