Six Nations 2022: England's Joe Marchant will start at 13 against Italy

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments276

Joe Marchant catches a high ball
Joe Marchant started on the wing in England's 20-17 loss to Scotland
Guinness Six Nations - Italy v England
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Sunday, 13 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Joe Marchant will start at outside centre for England against Italy on Sunday in one of eight changes to the starting XV beaten by Scotland.

Twice-capped Harry Randall takes over from Ben Youngs at scrum-half, while Jack Nowell replaces Marchant on the wing with Elliot Daly on the bench.

Jamie George replaces Luke Cowan-Dickie at hooker and prop Will Stuart starts.

Alex Dombrandt comes in for Sam Simmonds at number eight while Charlie Ewels is brought in at lock.

In another positional switch, Maro Itoje moves into the back row to cover for the injured Lewis Ludlam at flanker.

Cowan-Dickie finds himself on the bench after his game-changing error against Scotland and aspiring debutant forward Ollie Chessum is also among the replacements.

Flanker Tom Curry will once again captain the side with Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes injured.

Replacement scrum-half Youngs awaits the opportunity to become the joint most-capped England men's player of all time alongside Jason Leonard, who has 114 caps.

Short presentational grey line

England team to face Italy: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Slade, Nowell; Smith, Randall; Genge, George, Stuart, Ewels, Isiekwe, Itoje, Curry (capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Marler, Sinckler, Chessum, Simmonds, Youngs, Ford, Daly.

Short presentational grey line

Marchant in latest centre experiment

Marchant will partner Henry Slade in the midfield in Eddie Jones' latest experiment as he seeks a solution to Manu Tuilagi's injury absence.

Tuilagi returned for Sale on Sunday but is not yet ready for Test rugby according to Jones.

After the combination of Slade and Daly failed to make an impact against Scotland, Jones has turned to Marchant.

The Harlequins back has enjoyed success in partnership with Slade before as Marchant played in the centre after Tuilagi went off injured during England's win against South Africa in November.

England want to 'light up Rome'

Jones said England had endured a "difficult week" after their 20-17 loss to Scotland.

The head coach added his side want to "light up Rome" when they take on Italy, who have not won in the Six Nations since 2015.

"We've made some changes and this is the best side to face Italy," Jones explained.

"We want to start fast and take the game to them. They can be a dangerous team and have some very good players in the likes of [Paolo] Garbisi, [Sebastian] Negri and [Michele] Lamaro."

Comments

Join the conversation

279 comments

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 11:46

    I’m looking forward to the day when the majority of the public can easily predict the England team like in 2003. With Jones it seems to be continually playing players out of position. Why is Itoje playing 6? He’s not going to play there in the WC, why not give Barbeary a back row cap? We need consistency of selection now. The WC is not far away.

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 11:49

      Jack replied:
      Lawes and Ludlum are injured and barberry is a 20 year old rugby player who only made his professional debut just over a year ago. As good as he is, there’s still probably a lot of learning to do on his half.

  • Comment posted by Moppett, today at 11:49

    Looking forward to seeing the Randall/Smith partnership. Plenty of quick ball.

    • Reply posted by Huckleberry Duck, today at 11:52

      Huckleberry Duck replied:
      Randall and Hopkirk was an even better one!

  • Comment posted by QuinsFan, today at 11:49

    Youngs has been a break on England development for years. His first reaction to a turnover is to kick the ball away. Good scrum halves start an attack while the opposition is out of place.

    • Reply posted by gobetween, today at 12:16

      gobetween replied:
      You could have Gareth Edwards or Joost VW at 9 but with Farrell at 10 it wouldn't have made any difference. Reckon it is time to start blooding Randall, Quirke etc. properly though

  • Comment posted by chiefmatt, today at 11:43

    That looks a better balanced XV than against Scotland, with a proper 13 and Nowell coming back into the side. Dombrandt starting also deserved.

    Not really a fan of Itoje at 6. Hoping for a good England performance, Italy looked better v France and won't be a pushover at home.

    • Reply posted by Chesters, today at 11:47

      Chesters replied:
      Despite his general fitness Itoje never seems to have the pace for the backrow IMO ( unike Lawes)..... Itoje is good but not at 6

  • Comment posted by A-FORCE, today at 12:01

    Will we ever get a XV under Jones where every player is playing in the correct position?

    • Reply posted by steggsy, today at 12:22

      steggsy replied:
      No.

  • Comment posted by Just_Not_Cricket, today at 11:58

    I don't get EJ's obsession of playing 2nd rows at 6, 7 and 8.

    I also don't know why they sent Launchbury back to his club. Play 2 of Lawes (when fit), Itoje and Launchbury in the 2nd row and actually select back row players at 6, 7 and 8 i.e. whichever 3 are fit of Underhill, Curry, Simmonds, Dombrandt and Barbearry

    • Reply posted by Frame, today at 12:03

      Frame replied:
      Launchbury was clearly not match fit for international duty and was added as a precaution... it's not rocket science to work that out.

  • Comment posted by Bigschnoz, today at 11:47

    Backs are a much better balance. It's a bit worrying that Ewels and Isiekwe are the best options available at lock with Itoje at 6.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 11:52

      muddy wolf replied:
      He can’t help himself. Has to play someone out of position. Isiekwe played at 6 for Northampton very successfully. Would make more sense to play him there.

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 12:01

    Few who have watch Bath will recall anything that Ewels has done to be ahead of the other 20+ locks available to EJ

    Am I missing something ?

    • Reply posted by David 539, today at 12:34

      David 539 replied:
      Charlie Ewells comes into the same category as Owen Farrell - nobody else can see anything in them apart from the guy who picks the team.

  • Comment posted by No, today at 11:47

    Now that is a better selection than last week. Pleased Randall is replacing 'Slow Hands' Youngs....

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 12:42

      cb replied:
      'Slow hands' will still able to 'influence the game' as a 'finisher' when Eddie needs to calm himself down and re-use the old faithful Eddie masterplan of kicking the leather off the ball till full time w his old mate and kicking partner 'little George'... at least the first 60mins will be decent running rugby!

  • Comment posted by Luitreth, today at 11:55

    Great to see Nowell starting, really felt for the guy sitting on the bench for 79 minutes last week when even Martin Johnson thought he could make all the difference, but then what does he know?

    • Reply posted by Arsene Tatters, today at 12:00

      Arsene Tatters replied:
      Enough to be selected as a commentator on the BBC.

  • Comment posted by Occams Shaver, today at 11:44

    He can't help himself can he? He's selected the back line he should have against Scotland, Randall is now starting SH, Dombrandt's at 8 BUT... he just had to shove Maro in the back row. Why? What will anyone learn from that? The sooner he goes the better.

    • Reply posted by ChrisA, today at 11:48

      ChrisA replied:
      I guess he can see whether Isiekwe and Ewels can cut it as international locks or if we need to get Kruis back from Japan ASAP

  • Comment posted by ChrisA, today at 11:51

    Italy not far off a free hit, even away from home, so a chance for some players to shine. Want to see Malins prove his worth, as not seen enough from him in an England shirt yet. Though that might be because he's better at full back than wing. Good to see Randall starting. Think it's time to move on from Youngs. He's not even the best SH at Tigers. Shame Raffi Quirke not on the bench instead.

    • Reply posted by Krushillik, today at 12:30

      Krushillik replied:
      Shame Danny Care is nowhere to be seen too.

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 11:52

    I’m probably going to sound like an arrogant Englishman, but nothing less than a BP win here will do if we are to have any chance of winning the 6N

    • Reply posted by ms, today at 12:21

      ms replied:
      Absolutely but what does Jones do then?stick with the team that beats Italy or revert back to the previous selection.Got a feeling this happened in the last six nations.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 11:46

    Better than last week. I can understand the move of Itoje given the squad options. Good to see the changes at 8 9 13 and11.

  • Comment posted by Si, today at 12:05

    Scotland fan - I’m very glad that Nowell didn’t play against us last week. He is the one player in the back 3 who I can see breaking the line every time he gets the ball or taking a few men with him in to the tackle. Also interesting to see how Randall goes if he can speed up play, then I think England can recover from the opening weekend. That said I would’ve liked to see the Sale 9 given a run

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 12:17

      Tony replied:
      De Klerk? ;-)

  • Comment posted by silkman59, today at 11:58

    What is the point of picking Itoje at 6?
    Totally frustrating that he continues to put players in unfamiliar roles. Every game between now and the World Cup is a chance to prepare the squad, not mess around with vanity selections.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 12:45

      cb replied:
      Eddie has being dying to use Itoje at 6 for years, he's got it in his head that he'll need Maro against SA at 6 in a tight game... But as you say, not sure how it fits in w the Italians using a light weight second row...?

  • Comment posted by m charnock, today at 11:57

    Nice easy question for Mr Jones : if everybody that you wanted in your ideal squad was fit and you were playing decent opposition ( not Italy ) do you know what team you would put out .I don’t think you would know .

    • Reply posted by Sid69, today at 12:27

      Sid69 replied:
      He has no idea and that's the problem!!!

  • Comment posted by Slipalong, today at 11:44

    Looking forward to seeing Jack Nowell starting.

  • Comment posted by dhphoto, today at 11:45

    We're getting there, but Slade is not a 12, he's much better in the 13 channel he's used to. Great to see Nowell back

    • Reply posted by wsm, today at 11:50

      wsm replied:
      Only if the half backs are given the freedom to put some pace in the game!

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 11:44

    Disappointed. No Launchbury or Barbaery

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 11:52

      Jack replied:
      Launchers looked like he was struggling in his first few games back, he’s probably not back at full fitness yet.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

More from the Six Nations