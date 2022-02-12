Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harry Randall replaces Ben Youngs at scrum-half for England

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v England Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Head coach Eddie Jones has brought in six players as England look to get back to winning ways when they face Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Jones has faced criticism over how he handled team tactics and substitutions in last week's 20-17 loss to Scotland - his team's third consecutive defeat in the opening round of fixtures.

Italy are hoping to end their record run of 33 Six Nations defeats.

The hosts, who lost 37-10 to France last week, have never beaten England.

Italy v England team news

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley has made three changes to his starting XV. Federico Mori is preferred on the wing to try-scoring debutant Tommaso Menoncello.

Pietro Ceccarelli replaces Tiziano Pasquali at prop, while Braam Steyn starts at flanker as Sebastien Negri is also dropped to the bench.

Joe Marchant moves from the left wing to outside centre for England, leaving a space for Jack Nowell to make his first start for England since the 2019 Six Nations. Harry Randall replaces Ben Youngs at scrum-half.

Jamie George and Will Stuart start at hooker and tight-head prop and Charlie Ewels comes into the second row, with Maro Itoje moving to blindside flanker. Alex Dombrandt replaces Sam Simmonds at number eight.

Ollie Chessum could make his debut off the bench and Ben Youngs will become the joint most-capped England men's player of all time alongside Jason Leonard, if he comes on for his 114th cap.

Commentator's notes

Sara Orchard: "The England changes are numerous but that would have always been expected against Italy. England fans will be intrigued to see Bristol's Harry Randall running out at scrum-half and whether he will be allowed to play the exciting brand of rugby he frequently delights the crowds with at Ashton Gate.

"Eddie Jones insisted Luke Cowan-Dickie hasn't been dropped to the bench. He confirmed Cowan-Dickie was coming back from injury and praised the support the Exeter hooker had received from the whole squad.

"Braam Steyn's return to the Italian XV will be a boost, although seeing Sebastian Negri on the bench will raise eyebrows after an impressive turn against France last week."

View from both camps

Kieran Crowley: "At the moment, we have players that are coming through who are worthy of their position. And the good thing is that these young players don't actually have that baggage of being through 33 losses. Their positive attitude is rubbing off on others.

"We need to hang into games and be combative. In the past the Italian teams have fallen over in the last 20 minutes a little bit. That was the biggest disappointment from the last game."

Eddie Jones: "We've set ourselves the target of playing really well and lighting up Rome. We've made some changes and this is the best side to face Italy. We want to start fast and take the game to them.

"It's been a difficult week, but the players have bounced back well, trained hard and are ready to put on a good performance."

Line-ups

Italy: Padovani; Mori, Brex, Zanon, Ioane; Garbisi, Varney; Fischetti, Lucchesi, Ceccarelli; Cannone, Ruzza; Steyn; Lamaro (capt), Halafihi.

Replacements: Faiva, Traore, Pasquali, Sisi, Negri, Pettinelli, Fusco, Marin.

England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Slade, Nowell; Smith, Randall; Genge, George, Stuart, Ewels, Isiekwe, Itoje, Curry (capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Marler, Sinckler, Chessum, Simmonds, Youngs, Ford, Daly

Match facts

Head-to-head

England are the only Six Nations team yet to lose to Italy.

The most points Italy have ever scored in the Six Nations against England was in a 80-23 defeat in 2001.

Italy

Italy's record losing run in the Six Nations is now at 33 defeats.

Captain Michele Lamaro was one of just three players to make over 20 tackles during the opening weekend.

England

England have now lost their opening game in the last three Six Nations.

They have won their second match in their previous 12 Six Nations campaigns. Italy have been their opponents on six of those occasions.

Match officials

Referee: Damon Murphy (Australia)

Touch judges: Andrew Brace (Ireland) & Pierre Brousset (France)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)