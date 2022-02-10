Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jordan Els (left) joined Harlequins from Ealing Trailfinders in summer 2020 while George Hammond is an academy graduate

Prop Jordan Els and lock George Hammond have become the latest players to agree contract extensions with Premiership champions Harlequins.

Els, 24, has made 19 appearances since moving from Ealing Trailfinders in 2020 while England Under-20 international Hammond has played 11 senior games.

They are the 16th and 17th senior squad players to have agreed new deals at The Stoop in recent months.

Hammond, 21, scored his first senior try in a defeat by Bath last month.

"This is my boyhood club and I've thoroughly enjoyed my time progressing through the ranks," said Hammond, who has a nine-year association with Quins.

South African-born Els has been described as a "dynamic young loose-head" by scrum coach Adam Jones.

"We have a pretty strong collection of front rows at the moment and we're looking forward to seeing Jordan continue his time with this team," Jones said.