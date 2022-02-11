Joey Carbery replaces Johnny Sexton at fly-half for Ireland - his first start in the Six Nations

Guinness Six Nations Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

Ireland will face France in Paris on Saturday without their captain Johnny Sexton after the influential fly-half strained a hamstring in training.

Ireland are aiming for their first win in France since 2018 when a last-minute Sexton drop-goal sealed victory and set Ireland on their way to a Grand Slam.

The teams are considered the top two contenders to win this year's Six Nations after impressive opening wins.

Ireland beat champions Wales 29-7 and France overwhelmed Italy 37-10.

Ireland are seeking a 10th consecutive win, however, they have lost both of their matches against France since Andy Farrell became head coach and their last defeat was against Les Bleus in Dublin last February.

One thing is for sure - Saturday's winners will swiftly become favourites for the title.

France v Ireland team news

France have made two changes to the starting side which ran in five tries against Italy as Yoram Moefana replaces the injured Jonathan Danty in the centre and Francois Cros comes in at blindside flanker for Dylan Cretin who drops to the bench.

Munster's Joey Carbery replaces Sexton at fly-half in Ireland's only change, while lock James Ryan steps up to lead the side for the fifth time.

Carbery, 26, missed two years of rugby between 2019-2021 through injury and underwent elbow surgery two months ago but played the final 17 minutes of last week's emphatic win over Wales.

Connacht fly-half Jack Carty is in line to make his first Ireland appearance since the 2019 World Cup from the bench.

Commentator's notes - how much will Sexton be missed?

Andrew Cotter: "If this match were taking place on neutral ground you would currently give Ireland the edge - on the opening weekend they were ruthless in easing past a troubled Wales. France, by contrast, took time to hit their stride against Italy.

"One notable absentee, though, might have tipped the balance in favour of the home side in Paris with the news that a hamstring injury has ruled out Johnny Sexton.

"Yes, Joey Carbery is a talented understudy at fly-half, but this could be a contest where the presence of big names and experienced heads are required and few will forget Sexton's last second drop-goal to win the game after more than 40 phases of play four years ago.

"Yet this Ireland is about far more than one player - a machine in which every part works so well and it will be fascinating to see if France, with the very obvious talents of Antoine Dupont and company, can operate in an equally efficient and cohesive way.

"So, sit back and enjoy probably the two best sides in the northern hemisphere. And certainly the winner here becomes the favourite for the title."

View from both camps

France head coach Fabien Galthie: "Ireland arrive with a good run of victories, with the status of European number one and third in the world, therefore they are the best European adversary at the moment. Our opponent is hugely admired by followers of rugby, therefore, all that obliges us to have the willpower and the belief to raise our levels in all respects."

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell on Sexton's absence: "We're not just one player, it never has been, it never will be, and we want to grow as a group and we make sure we approach every game in that manner anyway. It's a great development for us as a team going forward as well and we still expect ourselves to be at our best in Paris on Saturday."

Line-ups

France: Jaminet; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Villiere; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Willense, Cros, Jelonch, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Bamba, Taofifenua, Flament, Cretin, Lucu, Ramos.

Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Hansen; Carbery, Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan (capt), Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Bealham, Henderson, O'Mahony, Murray, Carty, Henshaw.

Match facts

Head-to-head

Ireland have won in Paris three times in the Six Nations - all by a margin of two points.

France

France have won their last two Six Nations matches against Ireland, following a run of one victory in the previous eight meetings (D1, L6).

France have scored six tries in the last two encounters, following a run of five in five matches.

Gregory Alldritt made a round-high 22 carries against Italy in 73 minutes.

Ireland

Ireland will be hoping to make it 10 Test wins in a row, the last team to beat them was France last season.

The last time Ireland won against France without Johnny Sexton in the team was in 2009.

This is Ireland's first away game in eight Tests.

Mack Hansen was named player of round one after carrying 10 times, making a round high 149 metres and beating three defenders.

Match officials

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Touch judges: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand) & Craig Evans (Wales)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)