Dan Biggar is poised to become the ninth Welshman to feature in 100 internationals after Gareth Thomas was the first in 2007

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

Wales captain Dan Biggar will join an exclusive club when he runs out for his 100th international against Scotland on Saturday.

Biggar and Jonathan Davies will take the tally of Wales players who have played 100 internationals to 10, joining Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins, Stephen Jones, George North, Martyn Williams, Gareth Thomas, Adam Jones and Leigh Halfpenny.

It all started for Biggar as a 19-year-old in November 2008 and his longevity at international rugby has lasted into a 14th year.

"The feeling is pride, but also a bit of vindication because I've had to endure some highs and lows along the way," said the 32-year-old.

"I'm glad to have been able to stick it out and keep a career going for quite a while."

Biggar should achieve this milestone alongside centre Davies, who is on the replacements bench.

Biggar made his debut against Canada in 2008 and will play his 97th Wales international alongside the three Tests for the British and Irish Lions against South Africa in 2021.

Davies, 34, was handed his debut against Canada in May 2009 and will win his 94th Wales cap, alongside the six Lions Tests against Australia and New Zealand.

"I'm thrilled for Jon because he's one of the best blokes and professionals you could come across in the way he looks after and conducts himself," added Biggar.

Dan Biggar and Jonathan Davies were part of the Wales Under-20s side in 2008 that reached the semi-finals of the Junior World Cup

"Especially because he's probably had to wait a little bit longer than he would have liked [for 100 internationals].

"There's no doubt if he'd stayed fit, he'd have clocked this up a while ago. He's had some serious injuries and he deserves everything this weekend."

Family affair

Biggar will lead his country out at the Principality Stadium for the first time with his family watching, although he is not sure everybody will be engrossed.

"I guess it's every boy's dream to play for Wales and I am privileged to be able to lead the lads out at home in a massive Six Nations game," he said.

"All the family are coming so I'm just excited. My little boy is coming but I think he'll probably be on the iPhone watching Paw Patrol and not much else.

"I imagine Wales-Scotland and his dad leading out Wales will come second to him."

This experience is a far cry from the display as a teenager against the Canadians, when he came off the bench to kick nine points in the 34-13 win.

"The debut was good, I came off the bench for James Hook and he came off after about 20 minutes so I didn't have a huge amount of time to be nervous," Biggar recalled.

"I think I threw an intercept in the last play of the game - hopefully I'm not throwing too many of them tomorrow afternoon!"

Dan Biggar made his Wales debut as a first-half replacement against Canada in autumn 2008

It was an early insight into the very public life of a Wales fly-half in which he has had advice from some of his predecessors Neil Jenkins and Stephen Jones, who are in the current coaching team.

Biggar added: "A few of the lads have mentioned it's a good achievement to stick about as long as I have, especially being in the number 10 jersey.

"There's always someone better than you every week or there's a new kid on the block every season.

"They've been through it all in their time. They said there was always somebody else, but they managed to stick it out for a period as well. I'm grateful to have followed in their footsteps."

Magic memories

As Biggar reflects on a career that is still going strong, did he have a favourite moment?

Spoiler alert, it's not his match-winning penalty against England in the 2015 World Cup game at Twickenham.

"I was talking with Jenks (Neil Jenkins) and Callum Sheedy while we were just kicking up at the stadium and Callum has never played with the roof shut," Biggar recalled.

Six Nations 2022: Wales v Scotland - Dan Biggar says pressure is on visitors

"He asked if it's different with the roof shut and Neil and I were saying about the 30-3 win over England for the Six Nations title in 2013.

"That would be right up there. I've never experienced a stadium like that, let alone the Principality Stadium, on a matchday.

"England were coming to town for the Grand Slam, we had to win and the stadium was just electric. Very few of us had a poor game that day.

"That would probably be the best moment I've had, when you lift a trophy at the end of it."

Dublin redemption

Trials and tribulations have been part of Biggar's career and he is also aware of what happens in Wales after a poor performance and heavy defeat.

That occurred in last week's tournament opener against Ireland in Dublin and admits he takes it personally.

"I have been involved for so long," reflected Biggar. "I know what you get when you get success and win trophies in this tournament, but I also know the flip side of it.

"We know we can't paper over the cracks against Ireland; we didn't play well.

"When you don't play well in this jersey or come second best as we did last weekend, there is going to be heat.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac praises Dan Biggar and Jonathan Davies as 100th caps loom

"There has been a full inquest into Welsh rugby this week in terms of what people have been saying.

"We've been in these situations so many times. We've had so much success in this tournament over the last decade people just think everything has been rosy.

"In 2017, we finished fifth, between 2012 and 2013, we didn't win a game as a team.

"We probably got beaten worse in Dublin in 2014 than we did last Saturday. Everyone just thinks every Six Nations has been successful.

"This time of year, all the experts come out, fans, media, ex-players and they've got all the answers.

"For us, it's about making sure we keep everything in-house and respond in the best way possible by fronting up on Saturday.

"History tells us that when we have a poor performance, we tend to respond well."