Grant Gilchrist will be vice-captain on his 50th international appearance as Scotland seek to extend their winning Six Nations start

Six Nations 2022: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app.

Scotland have made five changes - and field a new front row - for Saturday's Six Nations game in Wales where Grant Gilchrist wins his 50th cap.

Flanker Jamie Ritchie is out for the tournament after having surgery on the hamstring injury sustained in last weekend's opening win over England.

Sam Skinner replaces Ritchie, while Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel join hooker Stuart McInally in the front row.

Glasgow's Sione Tuipulotu comes in for his third cap at inside centre.

Flanker Rory Darge is in line for his Scotland debut, with Cam Redpath - having recovered from a serious knee injury - also among the replacements and set for his first Test action since victory at Twickenham 12 months ago.

Zander Fagerson, George Turner and Rory Sutherland drop to the bench, while Sam Johnson has been released to play for Glasgow against Munster on Friday.

Captain Stuart Hogg makes his 90th Scotland appearance in Cardiff's Principality Stadium 10 years on from his debut at the same venue.

Scotland: Hogg (c); Graham, Harris, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Schoeman, McInally, Nel, Gray, Gilchrist, Skinner, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Sutherland, Z Fagerson, Bradbury, Darge, White, Kinghorn, Redpath.

You can listen to the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast on BBC Sounds and the Rugby Breakfast Show on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website and app at 10:00 GMT on Saturday