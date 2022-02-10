Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Grant Gilchrist will be vice-captain on his 50th international appearance as Scotland seek to extend their winning Six Nations start

Six Nations 2022: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app.

Injured flanker Jamie Ritchie has been ruled out for the remainder of the Six Nations as Scotland make five changes for Saturday's game in Wales.

Ritchie, who has had surgery on the hamstring injury sustained in last weekend's opening win over England, is replaced by Sam Skinner.

Edinburgh pair Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel join hooker Stuart McInally in a new-look front row.

Glasgow's Sione Tuipulotu comes in for his third cap at inside centre.

Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist wins his 50th cap, and is named vice-captain, while Glasgow flanker Rory Darge is in line for his Scotland debut off the bench.

Cam Redpath - having recovered from a serious knee injury - is also among the replacements named by head coach Gregor Townsend and set for his first Test action since victory at Twickenham 12 months ago.

Zander Fagerson, George Turner and Rory Sutherland drop to the bench, while Sam Johnson has been released to play for Glasgow against Munster on Friday.

Captain Stuart Hogg makes his 90th Scotland appearance in Cardiff's Principality Stadium 10 years on from his debut at the same venue.

While Townsend's men began with a rousing 20-17 victory over England at Murrayfield, Wales were beaten 29-7 by Ireland in Dublin.

Scotland have not won at Principality Stadium for 20 years, although they triumphed in Wales for the first time in 18 years with a 14-10 victory behind closed doors in 2020.

Scotland: Hogg (c); Graham, Harris, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Schoeman, McInally, Nel, Gray, Gilchrist, Skinner, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Sutherland, Z Fagerson, Bradbury, Darge, White, Kinghorn, Redpath.

