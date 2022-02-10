Six Nations 2022: Jamie Ritchie out for tournament as Scotland make five changes for trip to Wales

Grant Gilchrist will be vice-captain on his 50th international appearance as Scotland seek to extend their winning Six Nations start
Six Nations 2022: Wales v Scotland
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app.

Injured flanker Jamie Ritchie has been ruled out for the remainder of the Six Nations as Scotland make five changes for Saturday's game in Wales.

Ritchie, who has had surgery on the hamstring injury sustained in last weekend's opening win over England, is replaced by Sam Skinner.

Edinburgh pair Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel join hooker Stuart McInally in a new-look front row.

Glasgow's Sione Tuipulotu comes in for his third cap at inside centre.

Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist wins his 50th cap, and is named vice-captain, while Glasgow flanker Rory Darge is in line for his Scotland debut off the bench.

Cam Redpath - having recovered from a serious knee injury - is also among the replacements named by head coach Gregor Townsend and set for his first Test action since victory at Twickenham 12 months ago.

Zander Fagerson, George Turner and Rory Sutherland drop to the bench, while Sam Johnson has been released to play for Glasgow against Munster on Friday.

Captain Stuart Hogg makes his 90th Scotland appearance in Cardiff's Principality Stadium 10 years on from his debut at the same venue.

While Townsend's men began with a rousing 20-17 victory over England at Murrayfield, Wales were beaten 29-7 by Ireland in Dublin.

Scotland have not won at Principality Stadium for 20 years, although they triumphed in Wales for the first time in 18 years with a 14-10 victory behind closed doors in 2020.

Scotland: Hogg (c); Graham, Harris, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Schoeman, McInally, Nel, Gray, Gilchrist, Skinner, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Sutherland, Z Fagerson, Bradbury, Darge, White, Kinghorn, Redpath.

You can listen to the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast on BBC Sounds and the Rugby Breakfast Show on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website and app at 10:00 GMT on Saturday

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by Bert, today at 13:59

    This is not a big change.
    Only two changes to the 23, Ritchie and Johnson out Darge and Redpath in.

  • Comment posted by ramblingwarthog, today at 13:57

    Can't remember the last time seeing a Scottish bench this strong. Used to dread the 60 minute mark and inevitable changes that came with it but looks like a real area of strength at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Mikelink, today at 13:53

    Must win game for Scotland if we want to be taken seriously in the competition. Strange going into it as favourites but Wales won't go quietly so Scotland will need to see more of the ball than they did against England.

  • Comment posted by stupooey, today at 13:52

    With front rows being routinely exchanged, the initial selection tends to be tactical, so no big deal about starting with a different unit.

  • Comment posted by ross stewart, today at 13:52

    our very own bomb squad for last 25 minutes, hopefully they can turn the screw - along with Darge - on a tiring welsh pack.

    im bullish. grand slam decider in Dublin march 19?

  • Comment posted by Dargie Bargie, today at 13:51

    For some reason I'm less nervous about a trip to Cardiff than I was about a home game against England.
    Feels very weird, I don't like it.

  • Comment posted by The Phoenix Rises OTS, today at 13:50

    Toonie throws a major curveball even by his standard, Tuipulotu starts, Johnson back to Glasgow, entirely new FR, Skinner at BSF, our 1st choice FR coming off the bench is this Toonies version of the "bomb squad"?, Darge in, Redpath in, but IMHO this is a stronger 23 than last week & it needs to be against a pumped-up Wales in Cardiff

    It's officially twitchy bums time, but hell I think I like it!

  • Comment posted by AJM, today at 13:46

    A must win for Scotland based on current Wales squad and the progression. England scratch side dominated the ball last week and Scotland need more ball.

    • Reply posted by McMucker, today at 13:53

      McMucker replied:
      ENG dominated the ball for most parts, yes. But when you watch the game back, the SCO defence rarely looked troubled or fazed. They were in more control than it looked.
      And when you look at the last 15 minutes of the game, the business end, SCO was in total control

  • Comment posted by Logic Wins, today at 13:42

    Irrespective of the changes expect Scotland will have too much for a wounded Wales who will play with pride and spirit. Scotland simply have to win this game.

  • Comment posted by cgm29, today at 13:41

    I am not entirely convinced of making so many changes to a winning side. Sam Johnson is unlucky to be dropped. Townsend did the same thing in the Autumn tests and it back fired.

    • Reply posted by MC, today at 13:48

      MC replied:
      Are you suggesting England as the 6 nations Tonga with dangerous changes for the step up to play Wales? ; )

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 13:40

    As a neutral (English) I always look forward to this one. One of the standout games for me.

    I rate Redpath highly.

  • Comment posted by rozboz, today at 13:39

    Good team, like the changes!! Thought Redpath might come in for Johnson, but Tuipulotu and Darge both been awesome so far this season!!
    Feel for Bradbury not starting but think tactics will be to attack the Welsh lineout which has been abysmal last few games I've watched, Skinner makes sense, think he's a better 6 than second row anyway.
    C'mon Scotland no complacency, Wales very tough at home!!

    • Reply posted by An AverageMan, today at 13:56

      An AverageMan replied:
      Darge been playing great and deserving of a cap. Would have liked to see Steyn on the park too. C’mon Scotland could this be our year (a question I optimistically ask every year).

  • Comment posted by Seth, today at 13:37

    Cmon Scotland….. can’t wait, we need to win this game even more so than last weekends game .

  • Comment posted by ross_shire_lad, today at 13:37

    Good team and bench!

  • Comment posted by McMucker, today at 13:36

    Happy with that. It's a sign of the times when you can switch your whole front row and not see a discernable difference in quality.

  • Comment posted by wrong, today at 13:35

    Shame for Ritchie, but a strong team none the less.
    Excited to see Tuipulotu starting and Darge on the bench. Reckon we’ll win this.

  • Comment posted by ginkey, today at 13:35

    Good to see Cam back.

    Looking forward to this game, should be expansive and high scoring.

