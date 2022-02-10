Six Nations 2022: Jamie Ritchie out for tournament as Scotland make five changes for trip to Wales
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby
|Six Nations 2022: Wales v Scotland
|Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app.
Injured flanker Jamie Ritchie has been ruled out for the remainder of the Six Nations as Scotland make five changes for Saturday's game in Wales.
Ritchie, who has had surgery on the hamstring injury sustained in last weekend's opening win over England, is replaced by Sam Skinner.
Edinburgh pair Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel join hooker Stuart McInally in a new-look front row.
Glasgow's Sione Tuipulotu comes in for his third cap at inside centre.
- Listen: BBC Scotland rugby podcast previews Wales match
- Morgan to make Wales debut v Scotland
- Scots can handle wounded Wales - Horne
Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist wins his 50th cap, and is named vice-captain, while Glasgow flanker Rory Darge is in line for his Scotland debut off the bench.
Cam Redpath - having recovered from a serious knee injury - is also among the replacements named by head coach Gregor Townsend and set for his first Test action since victory at Twickenham 12 months ago.
Zander Fagerson, George Turner and Rory Sutherland drop to the bench, while Sam Johnson has been released to play for Glasgow against Munster on Friday.
Captain Stuart Hogg makes his 90th Scotland appearance in Cardiff's Principality Stadium 10 years on from his debut at the same venue.
While Townsend's men began with a rousing 20-17 victory over England at Murrayfield, Wales were beaten 29-7 by Ireland in Dublin.
Scotland have not won at Principality Stadium for 20 years, although they triumphed in Wales for the first time in 18 years with a 14-10 victory behind closed doors in 2020.
Scotland: Hogg (c); Graham, Harris, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Schoeman, McInally, Nel, Gray, Gilchrist, Skinner, Watson, M Fagerson.
Replacements: Turner, Sutherland, Z Fagerson, Bradbury, Darge, White, Kinghorn, Redpath.
You can listen to the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast on BBC Sounds and the Rugby Breakfast Show on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website and app at 10:00 GMT on Saturday
- Let's get ready to rumble: WWE star Finn Balor joins Mark Andrews to talk all things wrestling
- A lift goes wrong: A British ice skating champion faces the fight of his life as he competes with the world's best
Only two changes to the 23, Ritchie and Johnson out Darge and Redpath in.
im bullish. grand slam decider in Dublin march 19?
Feels very weird, I don't like it.
It's officially twitchy bums time, but hell I think I like it!
I rate Redpath highly.
Feel for Bradbury not starting but think tactics will be to attack the Welsh lineout which has been abysmal last few games I've watched, Skinner makes sense, think he's a better 6 than second row anyway.
C'mon Scotland no complacency, Wales very tough at home!!
Excited to see Tuipulotu starting and Darge on the bench. Reckon we’ll win this.
Looking forward to this game, should be expansive and high scoring.