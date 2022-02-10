Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Sexton injured his hamstring in training on Wednesday

Six Nations: France v Ireland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Live audio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Captain Johnny Sexton will miss Ireland's Six Nations game against France in Paris on Saturday after injuring his hamstring in training.

Joey Carbery replaces the 36-year-old fly-half in the only change to the starting side from the win over Wales.

Lock forward James Ryan will skipper the side in Sexton's absence.

British and Irish Lions Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw are on the bench after missing the Wales game because they lacked match fitness.

Their inclusion means forward Ryan Baird and outside centre James Hume drop out of the matchday 23.

Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Hansen; Carbery, Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan (c); Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Bealham, Henderson, O'Mahony, Murray, Carty, Henshaw.

Sexton's injury has disrupted Irish preparations after they emerged from the 29-7 win over Wales unscathed. The Lions fly-half suffered the injury on Wednesday in Ireland's final full day of training before flying to Paris.

Sexton also missed last year's Six Nations game against France, with Ulster's Billy Burns filling in at number 10.

This time the responsibility is given to Munster's Carbery, who has established himself as Sexton's chief understudy despite a run of injuries in recent years.

Carbery featured in all three of Ireland's autumn internationals, coming on twice as a replacement for the captain before starting the final Test against Argentina.

Connacht fly-half Jack Carty is in line to make his first Ireland appearance since the 2019 World Cup from the bench.

Lions pair Henderson and Henshaw ready for return

An otherwise unchanged starting side is no surprise given the manner with which Ireland defeated Wales in Dublin last Saturday, as Mack Hansen retains his place on the left wing having sparkled on his debut.

Farrell has resisted the temptation to start experienced campaigners Henderson and Henshaw after opting not to risk either against Wales and instead allowing them an extra week to fully recover from injury.

Both players have had very limited time on the field this season, with Henderson making just three appearances for club and country - two of which lasted less than 50 minutes.

Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw are named on the bench having not been risked against Wales

Having started against New Zealand in November the Ulster skipper was a late withdrawal from Ireland's final autumn Test against Argentina due to a hamstring injury.

He returned a month later for Ulster's Champions Cup win over Northampton but was forced off after 47 minutes with an ankle problem.

Similarly Henshaw - a star performer for Ireland and the Lions last year, has played only four games across all competitions this season.

The centre most recently featured in Leinster's demolition of Bath in January but must settle for a place among the replacements as Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki continue in midfield following their excellent displays last weekend.