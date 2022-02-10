Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Sexton injured his hamstring in training on Wednesday

Six Nations: France v Ireland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Live audio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Captain Johnny Sexton will miss Ireland's Six Nations game against France in Paris on Saturday after injuring his hamstring in training.

Joey Carbery replaces Sexton at fly-half in the only change to the starting line-up from the win against Wales.

Second row James Ryan will skipper the side in the absence of the 36-year-old.

British and Irish Lions Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw are on the bench after missing the Wales game because they lacked match fitness.

Their inclusion means lock forward Ryan Baird and outside centre James Hume drop out of the matchday 23.

Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Hansen; Carbery, Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan (c); Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Bealham, Henderson, O'Mahony, Murray, Carty, Henshaw.

Sexton's injury has disrupted Irish preparations after Andy Farrell's side emerged from the 29-7 win against Wales with no injuries.

The Lions playmaker suffered the injury on Wednesday in Ireland's final full day of training before flying to Paris.

Head coach Farrell said he expected Sexton to be out for no more than 10 days - which would put him in contention to start Ireland's next game at home to Italy on 27 February.

"Johnny's an important member of our group. Being skipper of the side he's integral to how we push forward with many parts of our environment," said Farrell.

"Johnny will travel with us and be as leading as he possibly can be, but this is about the group."

Sexton also missed last year's Six Nations game against France, with Ulster's Billy Burns filling in at number 10.

This time the responsibility is given to Munster's Carbery, who has established himself as Sexton's chief understudy despite a run of injuries in recent years.

"It's not just about Joey and can he handle Paris - it's about us as a group. That's what Johnny does he makes sure that the whole group is exactly as it should be.

"It's not just about the number 10 as far as the direction of the team is concerned. It's about everyone that takes the field."

Carbery featured in all three of Ireland's autumn internationals, coming on twice as a replacement for the captain before starting the final Test against Argentina.

Connacht fly-half Jack Carty is in line to make his first Ireland appearance since the 2019 World Cup from the bench.

Henderson and Henshaw ready for return

An otherwise unchanged starting side is no surprise given the manner with which Ireland defeated Wales in Dublin last Saturday, as Mack Hansen retains his place on the left wing after sparkling on his debut.

Farrell has resisted the temptation to start experienced forward Henderson and centre Henshaw after opting not to risk either against Wales and instead allowing them an extra week to fully recover from injury.

Both players have had very limited time on the field this season, with Henderson making just three appearances for club and country - two of which lasted fewer than 50 minutes.

Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw are named on the bench having not been risked against Wales

After starting gainst New Zealand in November the Ulster skipper was a late withdrawal from Ireland's final autumn Test against Argentina because of a hamstring injury.

He returned a month later for Ulster's Champions Cup win over Northampton but was forced off after 47 minutes with an ankle problem.

Similarly Henshaw - a star performer for Ireland and the Lions during the last year - has played only four games across all competitions this season.

The centre most recently featured in Leinster's demolition of Bath in January and is among the replacements with Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki continuing in midfield following their excellent displays last weekend.