Six Nations: France v Ireland - Johnny Sexton out with hamstring injury

Sexton training
Sexton injured his hamstring in training on Wednesday
Six Nations: France v Ireland
Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Live audio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Captain Johnny Sexton will miss Ireland's Six Nations game against France in Paris on Saturday after injuring his hamstring in training.

Joey Carbery replaces Sexton at fly-half in the only change to the starting line-up from the win against Wales.

Second row James Ryan will skipper the side in the absence of the 36-year-old.

British and Irish Lions Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw are on the bench after missing the Wales game because they lacked match fitness.

Their inclusion means lock forward Ryan Baird and outside centre James Hume drop out of the matchday 23.

Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Hansen; Carbery, Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan (c); Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Bealham, Henderson, O'Mahony, Murray, Carty, Henshaw.

Sexton's injury has disrupted Irish preparations after Andy Farrell's side emerged from the 29-7 win against Wales with no injuries.

The Lions playmaker suffered the injury on Wednesday in Ireland's final full day of training before flying to Paris.

Head coach Farrell said he expected Sexton to be out for no more than 10 days - which would put him in contention to start Ireland's next game at home to Italy on 27 February.

"Johnny's an important member of our group. Being skipper of the side he's integral to how we push forward with many parts of our environment," said Farrell.

"Johnny will travel with us and be as leading as he possibly can be, but this is about the group."

Sexton also missed last year's Six Nations game against France, with Ulster's Billy Burns filling in at number 10.

This time the responsibility is given to Munster's Carbery, who has established himself as Sexton's chief understudy despite a run of injuries in recent years.

"It's not just about Joey and can he handle Paris - it's about us as a group. That's what Johnny does he makes sure that the whole group is exactly as it should be.

"It's not just about the number 10 as far as the direction of the team is concerned. It's about everyone that takes the field."

Carbery featured in all three of Ireland's autumn internationals, coming on twice as a replacement for the captain before starting the final Test against Argentina.

Connacht fly-half Jack Carty is in line to make his first Ireland appearance since the 2019 World Cup from the bench.

Henderson and Henshaw ready for return

An otherwise unchanged starting side is no surprise given the manner with which Ireland defeated Wales in Dublin last Saturday, as Mack Hansen retains his place on the left wing after sparkling on his debut.

Farrell has resisted the temptation to start experienced forward Henderson and centre Henshaw after opting not to risk either against Wales and instead allowing them an extra week to fully recover from injury.

Both players have had very limited time on the field this season, with Henderson making just three appearances for club and country - two of which lasted fewer than 50 minutes.

Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw
Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw are named on the bench having not been risked against Wales

After starting gainst New Zealand in November the Ulster skipper was a late withdrawal from Ireland's final autumn Test against Argentina because of a hamstring injury.

He returned a month later for Ulster's Champions Cup win over Northampton but was forced off after 47 minutes with an ankle problem.

Similarly Henshaw - a star performer for Ireland and the Lions during the last year - has played only four games across all competitions this season.

The centre most recently featured in Leinster's demolition of Bath in January and is among the replacements with Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki continuing in midfield following their excellent displays last weekend.

Comments

Join the conversation

56 comments

  • Comment posted by Dave 9000, today at 12:24

    And there's our excuse if we lose. (eyes to the sky emoji)
    We need to move beyond 1 player if we are to be considered in the top tier of rugby nations.
    And perform consistently.
    Push onwards.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 12:28

      JimmyC replied:
      … that’s why about 10 other guys have been given a shot at the 10 shirt during sexton’s tenure

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 12:24

    Anyone Surprised?

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 12:27

      JimmyC replied:
      Yes, because the squad seemed to have been given a clean bill of health after the Wales outing

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 12:23

    Scotland team out as well. Some very interesting changes:

    https://www.scottishrugby.org/news/grant-gilchrist-set-for-50th-scotland-cap-in-cardiff

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:26

      SD replied:
      Looks good and Darge on bench. I'm keen to see him get some time on pitch.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 12:23

    In other news Christmas is to be in December this year, and bears do indeed poo in the woods.

  • Comment posted by glaws, today at 12:12

    Fine margins and that could be enough for France to edge it. France v Ireland feels like the tournament decider(?)

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 12:12

    In the overall scheme of things missing Sexton may not be a bad thing, although it might affect Ireland's chances in this game.
    It's good for back up 10s to play against top opposition, rather than just getting a run out when games are won. I'm looking forward to see how they go.
    It's good to have Henderson and Henshaw on bench. Both world class, and have put in big performances in Paris before.

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 12:05

    Shame that. Always hope for the best players to play the big games! Impressive as Ireland were last week, fancy France a bit more now...

  • Comment posted by Eddie Izzards Beret, today at 12:01

    This game will decide the championship, and then the Wooden Spoon decider is on the Sunday.

    Bring on the weekend (and come on Italy)!!!

    • Reply posted by Duffy1960, today at 12:05

      Duffy1960 replied:
      Bless the children...

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:00

    One players misfortune is another chance. Carbery and Carty have opportunity to show they can handle pressure of such a massive game.
    Sexton has been a fantastic player for Ireland for so long but time bound to catch up at some stage.
    Rather like Manu for England, AWJ for Wales, Russell for Scotland it's foolish to rely on just one player.

    • Reply posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 12:03

      waggleyerwallies replied:
      Yes, Scotland were all about Russell and his one man defence show last weekend…! 😂

  • Comment posted by jMcUllans, today at 11:59

    2 days out from the game it’s a good call. I think JC will do fine and Carty has shown that with Connacht he is well able to play the expansive game that Ireland want to play, providing the pack give the team momentum. It’s still going to be a big challenge. I hope the game lives up to the height.

  • Comment posted by Valley Commando, today at 11:57

    Bonus for Ireland as Sexton is the weak link

  • Comment posted by Logic Wins, today at 11:57

    The game will be longer now without Sexton trying to put the ball between the posts. He takes forever!

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 12:25

      Trytastic replied:
      Yes several times last weekend he went over the 60 seconds allowed. Refs need to be much hotter on this

  • Comment posted by timeandtide, today at 11:57

    Let's see what Carbery's made of!

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 12:18

      JimmyC replied:
      We already know what he is capable of.

  • Comment posted by The Phoenix Rises OTS, today at 11:56

    It's a shame Sexton is out after such a fantastic performance last week. But for development & with one eye on WC23, it provides Carbery & Carty to prove they are worth the 2nd & 3rd 10 places.
    Massive confidence in the starting 15 & strength in depth that Henshaw & Henderson have to make do with a bench spot, but what a frightening thought having that bench coming on around 50 mins.
    Can't wait!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:01

      SD replied:
      Yep my thoughts too. I have France as slight favourite overall but I think Ireland bench is stronger of two.

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 11:55

    Shame for sexton in the long run maybe the best thing for Ireland.
    It would not be the best situation relying on a 38 year old sexton to get through a World Cup in form and unscathed.
    Big chance for carbery think carty should have started he’s been in decent form

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 11:55

    A big blow for ireland and the french back line will be licking their lips in anticipation. Impossible to call the winner of this game. Let the tries flow!

    • Reply posted by Valley Commando, today at 11:58

      Valley Commando replied:
      Easy to predict the winner in this one FRANCE by 30 pts

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 11:54

    Offtt! That is a bit of blow. Hope Sexton recovers well. No Johnson for Scotland either. Not sure why. But he's playing for Glasgow on Friday night, against Munster.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 11:48

    As much as Sexton is willing, and capable when playing, his proneness to injuries and concussions are reasons for Ireland to consider offering more opportunities to their other fly halves to succeed Sexton before or after the next Rugby World Cup. Hopefully this is a minor injury and he can return for later in the 6N.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 11:47

    Big blow indeed for Ireland. Very strong France team announced too. I can't see Ireland winning this one tbh.

  • Comment posted by MJP, today at 11:47

    Fear that's the game right there.

