Courtney Lawes has not played since suffering a concussion while playing for Northampton Saints on 16 January

Courtney Lawes will not be available for England's game away to Italy in the Six Nations as he continues to recover from concussion.

The flanker sustained the head injury playing for Northampton against Ulster on 16 January and has yet to resume full training with Eddie Jones' squad.

Lawes was favourite to fill in as captain given Owen Farrell has been ruled out for the Championship.

Newcastle number eight Callum Chick has been called in to train with the squad.

"Courtney Lawes is unavailable for selection as he continues working through his return to play protocols," a Rugby Football Union statement read.

Tom Curry will remain as captain after deputising in Lawes' absence in the opening defeat by Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend.

Meanwhile, there is no room for veteran lock Joe Launchbury, who was only recalled to the squad as injury cover for Lewis Ludlam earlier this week.

Launchbury will return to Wasps to continue his comeback from the knee injury he sustained in April.

Elsewhere, the omission of centre Mark Atkinson means England will either retain their midfield partnership of Henry Slade and Elliot Daly or deploy Slade alongside Joe Marchant.

England's team to face Italy in Rome is expected to be announced on Thursday.

England squad:

Forwards: Blamire (Newcastle Falcons), Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Curry (Sale Sharks), Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ewels (Bath Rugby), Genge (Leicester Tigers), George (Saracens), Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Isiekwe (Saracens), Itoje (Saracens), Marler (Harlequins), Rodd (Sale Sharks), Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Backs: Daly (Saracens), Ford (Leicester Tigers), Malins (Saracens), Marchant (Harlequins), Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Randall (Bristol Bears), Radwan (Newcastle), Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Smith (Harlequins), Steward (Leicester Tigers), Youngs (Leicester Tigers)