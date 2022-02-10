Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac named Jac Morgan, Dewi Lake and James Ratti as the three uncapped players in his 2022 Six Nations squad

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 16:00 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Uncapped Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan will make his Wales debut against Scotland in the Six Nations as one of four changes made by coach Wayne Pivac.

Morgan, 22, joins Ross Moriarty as the two back-row alterations from the loss to Ireland, with Ellis Jenkins and Aaron Wainwright dropping out.

The other changes see Ospreys duo Owen Watkin and Alex Cuthbert replace Josh Adams and Johnny McNicholl.

Adams is ruled out of Saturday's game in Cardiff with a tight calf.

Captain Dan Biggar will make his 100th international appearance while centre Jonathan Davies will achieve the same milestone if he comes off the bench.

Morgan will be Wales' second new cap of the tournament following hooker Dewi Lake.

Former Wales Under-20 captain Morgan switched from Scarlets to Ospreys for the 2021-22 season and has been one of the form flankers in the Welsh domestic game.

The openside flanker will wear the number seven jersey with Basham switching to six and Moriarty packing down in between them and Wainwright dropping down to the bench.

Moriarty, 27, played his 50th international after coming off the bench in Dublin in what was only his second game since suffering a shoulder injury against New Zealand in October 2021.

Wales are currently without injured British and Irish Lions back rowers Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi, Taulupe Faletau and Dan Lydiate.

"Jac comes in for his debut and is someone that's really impressed us in training," said Pivac.

"He's worked very hard, he gives us a lot of physicality and he's very good over the ball.

"With Ross [Moriarty] now having had more training and game time under his belt we think he's the right guy to start."

Following Adams' injury, Watkin is named at outside centre where he will partner Nick Tompkins with no room for Willis Halaholo who missed the opening defeat with a hamstring injury.

Cuthbert, who joined Ospreys from Exeter in the summer of 2021, will play his 50th international when he wins his 49th Wales cap to go alongside one Lions test appearance against Australia in 2013.

It will be his first Six Nations game in five years with his last tournament display coming against England in a 21-16 defeat in Cardiff in 2017.

The 31-year-old returned from wilderness with a try-scoring appearance against Fiji in November 2021.

Biggar will make his 97th Wales appearance to go alongside three Lions tests in South Africa in 2021, while Davies is in line to win his 94th Wales cap alongside his six Lions tests.

"To get a hundred Test matches in total for any player from any country, it's just a magnificent achievement," added Pivac.

"It shows the hard work and dedication they have put in and the sacrifice they have made over a number of years to get to this stage.

"I'm happy for both of those players to achieve it and to do it on the same day.

"They've played a lot of Test matches together in the past - it's just going to be fantastic to see them both out there at some stage."

Wales: L Williams; Cuthbert, Watkin, Tompkins, Rees-Zammit; Biggar (capt), T Williams; W Jones, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Basham, Morgan, Moriarty.

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, D Lewis, S Davies, Wainwright, G Davies, Sheedy, J Davies.