Chris Ashton scored the majority of his 89 Premiership tries to date with Northampton, who Leicester play on Friday

Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers have signed former England winger Chris Ashton on a "short-term" deal.

The 34-year-old scored 20 tries in 44 England appearances but his career has stalled over the past three seasons.

He has been without a club since parting company with Worcester in December "by mutual consent".

"Chris is a driven, professional and competitive character, who brings a wealth of experience to our squad," said Tigers boss Steve Borthwick.

"As well as being one of the game's best-ever finishers, Chris is also a winner and still very much has that desire to be successful."

Tigers, who bounced back from successive defeats to beat Worcester last weekend and stay seven points clear at the top, are again in Premiership action on Friday at home to Ashton's first rugby union club, Northampton Saints.

The former Wigan rugby league player was still a teenager when he announced that he was switching codes to join Northampton in March 2007, since when he has gone on to star at Saracens, Toulon - where he broke the French Top 14 record for tries scored in a single season with 24 in 23 appearances - and Sale.

He also enjoyed success with England, following his debut against France in Paris in 2010.

But he terminated his contract early to leave Sale in March 2020 - and short-term moves to Harlequins and Worcester have not proved fruitful.

'I can pass on my own experiences' - Ashton

Ashton made just four appearances for Worcester - he was taken off injured in his second game, then scored his only Worcester try at home to former club Northampton in March.

But he was sent off and banned for six matches after being found guilty of dangerous play in that Worcester club record 62-14 home loss, which proved his last appearance.

That suspension lasted into this season. But, after weeks of media speculation over his future, having been repeatedly "unavailable for selection" all season, Warriors finally announced that he had left - just a month after the arrival at Sixways of his former Sale boss Steve Diamond.

"The opportunity to join this group, under Steve Borthwick, and be part of what is being built here was one that I couldn't ignore," added Ashton, who is the leading try-scorer in European Champions Cup history with 40, and third on the all-time list for tries scored in Premiership Rugby with 89.

"It is a pretty young group and I feel like I can certainly pass on my own experiences.

"Steve has been very clear with me on his expectations of anyone coming into this environment. I am excited for the chance to learn, improve and hopefully contribute to the club on and off the field."