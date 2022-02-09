Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scott Baldwin was not eligible to feature for Wales while at Worcester due to the WRU's 60-cap rule

Wales hooker Scott Baldwin has rejoined United Rugby Championship side Ospreys until 2023.

Baldwin was released by Worcester Warriors at the beginning of February to allow him to spend more time with a relative who has a serious illness.

Now Baldwin, 33, returns to Ospreys, a club where he spent 10 years before leaving in 2019 to sign for Harlequins.

"I am very grateful to the Ospreys for offering me the chance to resume my career in Wales," said Baldwin.

"The Ospreys is my home region and I have always been an Ospreys supporter.

"My mindset is to be the number one hooker at the Ospreys."

Baldwin joined Worcester at the beginning of the season, making 13 appearances, before deciding to leave the club on compassionate grounds.

The Bridgend-born front rower provides cover for Ospreys at hooker, following the traffic collision which ended the career of 25-year-old Ifan Phillips.

Baldwin has won 34 caps for Wales, the most recent of which came on the 2017 tour to Samoa, but his return to Wales makes him eligible for international selection again.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "Everyone knows the tragic circumstances around Ifan Phillips that means the Ospreys require cover at hooker.

"With Dewi Lake being called up to the Wales squad, we need strengthening in that position.

"Scott will bring a wealth of experience of international rugby and of playing in the English Premiership. He also knows what it means to represent his home region."