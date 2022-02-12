Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell's performance against England was hailed as "outstanding" by head coach Gregor Townsend

Guinness Six Nations Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 16:00 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales and Scotland meet in the second round of the Six Nations on Saturday with both sides determined to improve, but for very different reasons.

Scotland enjoyed a triumphant start by beating England at Murrayfield although they needed a strong final quarter.

Gregor Townsend's buoyant side will now aim to win their opening two Six Nations games for the first time.

Wales were well beaten by Ireland in Dublin and must improve quickly to keep their title defence alive.

The reigning champions are short on resources to do so as the absence of eight British and Irish Lions, including captain Alun Wyn Jones, continues to be keenly felt.

Captain Biggar will clock up his 100th Test match appearance for Wales and the British and Irish Lions, becoming the ninth Welshman to achieve that feat.

Centre Jonathan Davies will also reach three figures if he features off the replacements' bench.

A 74,000-capacity Principality Stadium crowd will do their best to help Wales avoid losing their opening two games of a Six Nations campaign for the first time since 2007.

Wales v Scotland team news

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has handed Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan his debut in place of Ellis Jenkins and brought fellow back row Ross Moriarty into the starting XV.

Josh Adams has been ruled out due to a tight calf, meaning Ospreys centre Owen Watkin starts at 13, while club team-mate Alex Cuthbert makes a first Six Nations appearance in five years in place of Johnny McNicholl on the wing.

Scotland make five changes to the team that won the Calcutta Cup, with injured flanker Jamie Ritchie ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

Exeter forward Sam Skinner comes into the back row, while the front row is swapped completely, with Edinburgh's Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel starting alongside hooker Stuart McInally.

Glasgow's Sione Tuipulotu makes his first Six Nations start at inside centre in place of Sam Johnson and flanker Rory Darge could make his Scotland debut off the bench, where Bath centre Cameron Redpath has also been included following his return to fitness.

Watch Six Nations Rugby Special on BBC Two from 18:00 GMT on Sunday

Commentator's notes

Eddie Butler: "That infinitely fine line between discipline and fury.

"Wales stepped a little on the cautious side in Dublin and Ireland took full advantage. Scotland mixed their fire and their cool just as effectively as the Irish and will start, after victory over England, as clear favourites in Cardiff.

"But there will be a response from Wales to their first-round passivity. The return of Ross Moriarty, for instance, guarantees a certain forthrightness, perhaps at the expense of the odd penalty.

"That elusive old balance between passion and control… Wales to reach a higher temperature and sneak home in a classic: Wales 38 Scotland 34."

View from both camps

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac: "With Ross Moriarty now having had more training and game time under his belt we think he's the right guy to start.

"Jac Morgan is someone that's really impressed us in training. He's worked very, very hard, he gives us a lot of physicality and he's very good over the ball.

"The players are very critical of themselves and they're desperate to go out there and prove we're a better team than last week. We owe it to ourselves and our public to put on a better display."

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "We should be better equipped to deal with the challenge of going to Cardiff. We've not been there for four years so a lot has happened in those years to this team.

"We've had some experiences against some top sides both home and away, and we've shown resilience in those games. We've not won them all but I believe the tests we had at Twickenham and in Paris last year sets us up this week for what will be a great challenge in a full stadium at one of the best venues in the world."

Line-ups

Wales: L. Williams; Cuthbert, Watkin, Tompkins, Rees-Zammit; Biggar (capt), T. Williams; W. Jones, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Basham, Morgan, Moriarty

Replacements: Lake, G. Thomas, Lewis, S. Davies, Wainwright, G. Davies, Sheedy, J. Davies

Scotland: Hogg (capt); Graham, Harris, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Schoeman, McInally, Nel, Gray, Gilchrist, Skinner, Watson, M. Fagerson

Replacements: Turner, Sutherland, Z. Fagerson, Bradbury, Darge, White, Kinghorn, Redpath

Match facts

Head-to-head

Scotland's win in Llanelli in 2020 was just a second away from home versus Wales in the Six Nations.

However, they have not beaten Wales in the championship in Cardiff since 2002.

The past three Six Nations meetings have been decided by seven points or fewer.

Wales

Wales could lose their opening two games of the Six Nations for the first time since 2007, when they were defeated by Ireland in week one and Scotland in week two.

Wales have won nine of their last 11 home matches in the Six Nations, with both defeats coming against France and Scotland in 2020.

Since the beginning of the 2021 autumn series, Wales have conceded an average of 31.4 points per game and scored an average of 21.6.

Scotland

Scotland could win five successive away matches in the Six Nations for the first time since 1927. Their current run of four wins is their best of the Six Nations era and started with a 17-0 triumph in Italy in 2020.

They can win their opening two fixtures for the first time in the Six Nations.

Scotland have won six of their last seven Tests, losing only against South Africa.

Match officials

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Touch judges: Wayne Barnes (England) & Chris Busby (Ireland)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia)