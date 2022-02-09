Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales Under-18s coaches Josh Payne, Liza Burgess, Catrina Nicholas-McLaughlin, Siwan Lillicrap, Oli Wilson

Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap has been named in head coach Liza Burgess' Wales Women Under-18s coaching team.

Lillicrap, who recently became one of the Welsh Rugby Union's (WRU) first female professional players, will take up the role of skills coach.

Former Wales flanker Catrina Nicholas-McLaughlin and Gloucester-Hartpury backs coach Oli Wilson will head up the defence and attack.

Warriors Women's general manager Josh Payne will be the team manager.

The re-emergence of the Welsh regions' under-18 sides forms part of the WRU's work to restore performance pathways for females to play at an elite level.

The regions have been playing against one another in tournaments, and after the final two rounds the new coaching team will select a playing squad they hope will compete against other Six Nations teams later this year.

"I'm incredibly excited about this coaching team," said Burgess.

"They have a wealth of experience and coaching knowledge between them, along with playing at international level, in terms of Cat and Siwan.

"We are delighted to have Siwan on board. As captain of Wales, she will be a fantastic role model for our players."