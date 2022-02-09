Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Scarlets scrum-half Archie Hughes scored two tries on his senior debut against Nottingham

Under-20s Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue: Parc Eirias, Colwyn Bay Date: Friday, 11 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport online and S4C, report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales Under-20s head coach Byron Hayward has made eight changes to the team beaten by Ireland for their second Six Nations match against Scotland.

Jac Lloyd and Archie Hughes form a new half-back partnership in place of Dan Edwards and Harri Williams.

Props Rhys Barratt and Adam Williams replace Joe Cowell and Nathan Evans while Benji Williams and Ryan Woodman start in the second row.

Captain Alex Mann moves from flanker to number eight.

Bath Rugby's Tom Cowan comes in at blind-side flanker, while Joe Hawkins, who impressed as a replacement against Ireland, starts at inside centre against a Scottish team who lost 41-24 to England in their opener.

Wales fell to a heavy 53-5 defeat in their opening game against Ireland, a similar fate suffered by the senior team a day later at the Aviva Stadium.

"If you just go off that one game then it does look like Welsh rugby's not in a good place right from age grade to senior level," said Hayward.

"But it is one game at the moment, we've got to learn from that, put it behind us and look forward to this weekend and readdress the balance.

"We'll get back on track if we get a good win on Friday night.

"Scotland are a great side and they were very physical against England, and that's something we weren't against Ireland."

Wales Under-20s: Cameron Winnett; Harri Huston, Eddie James, Joe Hawkins, Oli Andrew; Jac Lloyd, Archie Hughes; Rhys Barratt, Efan Daniel, Adam Williams, Benji Williams, Ryan Woodman, Tom Bowan, Ethan Fackrell, Alex Mann (capt)

Replacements: Morgan Vennes, Joe Cowell, Ellis Fackrell, Lewis Jones, Morgan Morse, Morgan Lloyd, Dan Edwards, Joe Westwood.