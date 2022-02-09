Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harlequins' victory over Northampton in December was played in front of a large crowd at Twickenham Stadium

Harlequins' Premiership game against Gloucester on 21 May has been moved to Twickenham Stadium due to "unprecedented demand" on tickets.

Reigning champions Quins have sold out every league match of the season played so far at the Twickenham Stoop.

England's national stadium has a capacity of 82,000 compared to 14,800 at Quins' regular home.

This is the second time Quins have played at Twickenham this season, after beating Northampton there in December.

Called the 'Big Summer Kick Off', the event will be designed like a festival and include a range of activities and entertainment, along with the match, including community sevens and touch rugby competitions.

"We wanted to give the maximum number of supporters the chance to come along to see the match," said Harlequins chief executive Laurie Dalrymple.

"This is really important for the club to be able to grow, and of course the additional income from the event is crucially important to the club as we strive to achieve long term financial stability."