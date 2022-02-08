Scotland were beaten 25-24 by Wales at Murrayfield in last year's championship

Six Nations 2022: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off :14:15 GMT Coverage : Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app.

Former Scotland centre Pete Horne warns Gregor Townsend's side must "beware the wounded animal" when they take on Wales on Saturday, but says they are equipped to deal with any Welsh backlash.

The defending champions were hammered by Ireland in the opening round of the Six Nations.

Scotland opened their campaign with a Calcutta Cup victory over England.

"I never liked playing a team that were off the back of getting cuffed," Horne told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"You know there will be some soul-searching and everyone in that camp will want to bring an edge to show each other, show the fans, show everyone that last week was a bump in the road."

Scotland ended a long winless record in Wales with victory behind closed doors in Llanelli in October 2020, but have not won at the Principality Stadium in 20 years.

The last meeting between the sides in Cardiff saw the Welsh ravaged by injuries and Scotland go in as favourites, only to be blown away by Warren Gatland's side.

Horne, who scored Scotland's only try that day, sees similarities between the build-up to the 2018 meeting and this weekend's, and although he expects the hurting Welsh players to deliver a rousing performance, he believes the Scots are now able to stand up to anything Wales throw at them.

"All they've talked about is physicality and how (Wales) got beat up in Dublin and that's kind of a shot at your pride as a player," said Horne.

"You never want that to be questioned, especially on the international stage when you're playing for your country. I'd expect a massive reaction. Beware the wounded animal.

"I think they'll go down that route of real physicality, trying to bring that blunt edge and almost overpower Scotland, maybe more than they have under (head coach) Wayne Pivac in the past.

"But I just think Scotland have all the tools to deal with that now. When was the last time you doubted Scotland's physicality? (Defence coach) Steve Tandy gets them in a good mindset to come out and defend well."

