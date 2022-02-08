Wales Under-20s during the defeat against Ireland in their opening game of the Six Nations

Under-20s Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue: Parc Eirias Stadium, Colwyn Bay Date: Friday, 11 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport online and S4C, report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales U20s coach Byron Hayward says his side need to put "pride back into the jersey" and revealed Leigh Halfpenny has been assisting in their training.

Hayward's side suffered a heavy defeat in their opening Under-20s Six Nations match against Ireland on Friday, losing 53-5.

That preceded the senior team's 29-7 defeat in Dublin, raising questions about the state of the game in Wales.

"We've got to learn from that, put it behind us and look forward to this weekend" said Hayward.

"I don't have a concern with regards to talent coming through. I think how we nurture that talent and get it to realise it's potential.

"Sometimes we have good boys at 16s and 18s and sometimes onto 20s but I think there's a gap between the boys who are playing 20s level who aren't quite good enough to go straight through to the regional team.

"There's a gap where they're not playing enough rugby and they're holding tackle bags most of the time - I've seen it at Scarlets.

"Maybe a league that bridges the gap between the [Welsh] Premiership and semi-pro rugby which is nowhere near the standard of professional rugby; something in the middle there which is similar to what they have in England with the 'A League' - a good high standard,

"I feel would definitely help bridge the gap. These players come through the system with lots of potential at this age and get their development carried on so that they can progress.

"We have players who are ready for it [under 20s international rugby] physically, and others, as you'll have seen on Friday night, who are a million miles off it.

Wales host Scotland under 20s on Friday at Colwyn Bay's Parc Eirias and are hoping to turn their campaign around in front of a home crowd.

Hayward said there would be changes to the team to face the young Scots, who were beaten 41-24 by England in their opening game.

"Friday night we need to wear the jersey and wear it with pride, and put some pride back into that jersey, collectively as a group and as a 23-man squad, because that hurt more than anything," added Hayward.

"We're representing our country and there was a couple of million people watching that game.

"When you represent your country you have to leave everything out there on the pitch and go through some pain but we didn't do that collectively last weekend."

Hayward revealed that Leigh Halfpenny, currently recovering from a knee injury sustained playing against Canada on his 96th appearance for Wales last November, has been assisting the under 20s side with their training.

"The boys have really enjoyed working with Leigh and have learnt so much from him so it's a real bonus for us. He offered his services and we gladly took him up on it," said Hayward.

"He's got a good placid way about him. He's such a humble guy and the boys have hung on every word he's said. From a technical and tactical side he knows it inside out and his delivery has been really clear with the boys.

"He's definitely got all the attributes to make the transition to be a coach. He is the ultimate professional and that will show the boys how much hard work it takes to do what he's done."