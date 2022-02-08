Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Launchbury is set to make his first England appearance in over a year after being called up to the squad in place of the injured Lewis Ludlam.

Flanker Ludlam will miss Sunday's Six Nations match against Italy in Rome after suffering rib cartilage damage in the Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland.

Head coach Eddie Jones expects Ludlam to recover in time for the visit of Wales to Twickenham on 26 February.

Second row Launchbury, 30, missed most of 2021 with serious injuries.

He has 69 caps for his country but missed last year's Six Nations with a stress fracture of his leg.

Having then returned to fitness, he played five games for his club Wasps before rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in April.

Jones believes the veteran will bring experience to his youthful side.

"He is a good Test lock," Jones said on Tuesday.

"He's an outstanding mauler and is a guy who is tough on the one-pass play around the ruck. He brings a lot of experience and at the moment that is not something we have got a lot of.

"He is a great addition for us."

Launchbury returned to action for the first time in nine months in his side's Premiership victory over Saracens on 30 January.