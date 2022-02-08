Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales led for 73 minutes before losing to South Africa in the 2021 Autumn Nations Series

South Africa have confirmed a three Test series against Wales in July with matches in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town.

It will be the first time since 2014 that Wales have toured the country, when they lost the series 2-0.

This summer's first Test against the Springboks will be held at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 2 July.

Wayne Pivac's side will then take on the reigning World Cup champions on 9 July and 16 July.

Kick-off times for the Tests are yet to be decided.

South Africa beat Wales 23-18 when the two sides last met in Cardiff during the 2021 Autumn Nations Series.

The eventual 2019 Rugby World Cup winners also narrowly beat Wales in the semi-final of the tournament in Japan.

The two countries have faced each other 37 times since their first encounter at Swansea in 1906, with Wales winning just six.

In 2014 Wales lost the opening test 38-16 in Durban, before losing by a single point in the second test - South Africa snatching a 31-30 victory in Nelspruit with a late penalty after tries from Jamie Roberts, Alex Cuthbert and Ken Owens had put the tourists ahead.

In 2021 South Africa hosted three tests against the British and Irish Lions, all behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Springboks won the series 2-1 after losing the opening match against Warren Gatland's tourists.