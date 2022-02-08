Jasmine Joyce: 'I can't imagine a better six months'

Wales wing Jasmine Joyce says her focus will be on the 15-a-side World Cup this year in New Zealand which starts in October.

Joyce has risen to stardom on the sevens world stage with impressive performances for Great Britain at Olympics among her achievements.

But after becoming a full time professional with Wales, Joyce's ambitions lie elsewhere for now.

"I want to go to a 15s World Cup so bad," said Joyce.

The Bristol player and her Wales team-mates are now gearing up for their first Six Nations tournament with a dozen full-time players and 11 part-time squad members.

Joyce is one of the most high-profile women's players because of her sevens exploits and she admits to the possibility of facing a dilemma if the given opportunities this year to appear in the sport's abbreviated version.

Fiji and New Zealand could not play in the recent World Series events in Malaga and Seville with Poland among the teams invited to plug gaps in the schedule.

Wales were not involved, but with the World Series resuming in Canada in April, and the final round in Toulouse in May, the possibility to do so could transpire.

However, post-season rest before the 15s World Cup in New Zealand in July and August 2022 is also on Joyce's mind.

She said: "I love sevens and I know a few of the girls love sevens here, but due to it being such an important 15s year - like I want to go to a 15s World Cup so bad, I want to go to New Zealand and everything like that - so I think it would have to be spoken about.

"I think it would have to be a plan within because potentially we have Euros (sevens) as well, which is in June.

"My focus for this year is certainly 15s. Don't get me wrong, we might not ever have another chance to play in a World Series so to get the opportunity and turn that down - I don't know what we'd do.

"So if something like that did come across us, I think it would have to be sat down and spoken about to see whether it would be possible because I've got to look after myself physically and mentally as well and make sure I have the time off."

Since playing at the Tokyo Olympics for Great Britain sevens, Joyce has had a full diary on and off the field.

She has completed her post-graduate certificate in education (PGCE) to teach when her playing days are over, become a full-time player with Wales and recently become engaged to international club and country team-mate Alisha Butchers.

"I can't imagine a better six months, ever, for anyone to ever experience. So it's definitely a lot to sink in," said Joyce.

Having twice played for Great Britain at the Olympics and starred in the World Series Sevens as recently as 2021, Joyce is alone among her current Wales team-mates in having experienced life as a full-time rugby player.

"I think the fact that I've been professional before and I was professional for last year I think helps it a lot just so I know how to balance free time," she said.

"Because I think that's a hard thing that a lot of us are going to struggle with or find most challenging... everyone has been balancing jobs from eight 'til five, going straight to training, most of the girls six days a week - they have to work more to get more money.

"But I think because I've had the experience of managing my free time and stuff like that, it's just carry on I guess."