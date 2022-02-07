Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Terrence Hepetema scored his first Premiership try for London Irish earlier this season against Bristol

London Irish have confirmed centre Terrence Hepetema will join French club Grenoble for next season.

Hepetema, 32, joined the Exiles in 2018 and helped them secure a return to the Premiership in his first campaign.

The former Leicester player has made 52 appearances in all competitions for Irish to date.

"This is a good opportunity for me and my family at this stage of my career and one I am excited about," the New Zealand-qualified player said.