Joe Shaw continues his coaching lead for Saracens while director of rugby Mark McCall takes an indefinite break

Gallagher Premiership Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Sunday, 13 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT

Mako Vunipola leads Saracens once again as they host Harlequins in a London derby and make just two changes from a convincing win against Bath.

Back row Jackson Wray is also back to feature on the bench following six weeks out with a fractured skull.

Harlequins welcome club captain Stephan Lewies and Wilco Louw back to their bench following time on the sidelines.

The champions make three changes from the side which started the home defeat by Sale last Sunday.

They include Oscar Beard replacing Louis Lynagh on the wing and Santiago Garcia Botta coming into the front row for Jordan Els.

Flanker Matas Jurevicius is also handed a first Premiership start having impressed off the bench last weekend, as he replaces Viliami Taulani.

Saracens' only starting XV changes see winger Rotimi Segun come in for Alex Lewington and lock Callum Hunter-Hill replacing Andy Christie in the pack.

Saracens head coach Joe Shaw told BBC Radio London:

"I thought our attitude and approach throughout the week, coupled with the end product we got in the performance against Bath, gave us a lot of things to feel happy about.

"A lot of other people probably do the talking about the significance of this fixture and the derby factor, we just concentrate on coming in every Monday and trying to do things better than we did the previous week.

"We've got a huge amount of respect for Harlequins and always enjoy playing against them, so we're looking forward to facing them again on Sunday.

"For us, it's all about putting our best foot forward and ensuring our preparation is right to take them on."

Harlequins skills and kicking coach Charlie Mulchrone told BBC Radio London:

"The way we play, we're going to make errors sometimes and we're happy to accept that and if we're not making errors, then we're not trying to play in the Quins way, which is pushing the boundaries.

"But there's certain areas where we can't accept mistakes, easy stuff like knowing your role, detail, set-piece, concentration, where it's something we can tidy up.

"That's where the frustration kicks in as we know they're easy fixes and the numbers of errors we made last week, against any team, you're not going to have chances to get back in games like that.

"It's important for us not to have those little errors in our game."

Saracens: Goode; Maitland, Lozowski, Morris, Segun; Manu Vunipola, Van Zyl; Mako Vunipola (capt), Woolstencroft, Koch, Hunter-Hill, Swinson, McFarland, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Lewis, Barrington, Wainwright, Christie, Wray, De Haas, Hallett, Lewington.

Harlequins: Green; Beard, Northmore, Esterhuizen, Murley; Allan, Care; Garcia Botta, Walker (capt), Kerrod, Symons, Tizard, Jurevicius, Wallace, White.

Replacements: Riley, Els, Louw, Lewies, Taulani, Gjaltema, Edwards, Lynagh.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).