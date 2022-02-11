Taulupe Faletau has not played any competitive rugby since getting injured while on the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa last July

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Taulupe Faletau makes his first appearance of the season, returning from long-term injury, as one of five changes for Bath who travel to Wasps.

The Wales international has not played since injuring his ankle during the Lions Tour of South Africa in July.

Wasps make six changes to their starting XV, with Ben Morris returning at openside flanker alongside James Gaskell on the blindside.

In the front row, Robin Hislop and Gabriel Oghre both come in.

The long-awaited return of Faletau at blindside flanker gives bottom-of-the-table Bath a much-needed boost as they travel to the Coventry Building Society Arena.

They were heavily defeated by Saracens last weekend, but have won two of their past three league fixtures.

Orlando Bailey returns at fly-half having been released from the England Six Nations camp, with Tom Pyrdie starting at full-back.

Valeriy Morozov gets his first Premiership start in the front row with Ewan Richards coming into the second row.

Sixth-placed Wasps have won four of their past five matches in all competitions and beat Bath by 10 points when they travelled to the Recreation Ground in October.

Morris, who has only featured five times this season, gets his 50th cap for the club while Sam Spink starts at outside centre and Rob Miller at full-back after both came on off the bench last week.

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett told BBC CWR:

"Now we've got competition for places, we've regularly been able to get 15 v 15 and challenge each other on the training field. I think we're training quicker and as a result we're playing quicker.

"I think they've won two out of their past three in the Premiership. They'll be disappointed last week, it's never really the time which you want to play a team, and they've got dangers. We obviously know Nathan [Hughes] really well here and the threat he is as a ball carrier.

I think Will Muir has gone really well for them this year, people like Rockas [Semesa Rokoduguni] they've got dangerous ball carriers. I think Ben Spencer is massive for them in terms of what he brings in the kicking game, he's also a threat around the ruck.

"I've got a lot of respect for Bath in terms of the youngsters that they're bringing through, Redpath, Ojomah. They're a dangerous team and we'd be crazy to write them off."

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper told BBC Radio Bristol:

"I believe we've taken more steps forward definitely with the group. The Wasps game is another opportunity. It's great to get Orlando [Bailey] back and available having someone who can be a more natural 10 for us and control the game.

"We go to Wasps looking to build on the performances and the results that we had against Quins and against Worcester.

"That Exeter game probably says it all, they are a team who is really pushing in the right direction and a team who looks very dangerous no matter how long is left on the clock, they can score tries.

"Joe Launchbury being released from the England squad is a big positive for them, he's a good player and somebody who controls the type very well. They're going to have a lot of threats."

Wasps: Miller; Odogwu, Spink, Gopperth, Bassett; Atkinson, Robson; Hislop, Oghre, Alo, Launchbury (capt), Stooke, Gaskell, Morris, Shields.

Replacements: Cruse, West, Toomaga-Allen, Fifita, Barbeary, Porter, Mills, Watson.

Bath: Prydie; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Ojomoh, Muir; Bailey, B Spencer; Morozov, Du Toit, Rae, Richards, McNally (capt), Faletau, Coetzee, Hughes.

Replacements: Doughty, Cordwell, Verden, Dingley, De Carpentier, Simpson, Clark, De Glanville.

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe (RFU).